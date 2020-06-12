Cyberpunk Action Shooter Foreclosed is very stylish

by squallsnake on June 12, 2020
Combining a stunning comic book aesthetic and cyberpunk action within the stylistic framework of a graphic novel, Merge Games and Antab Studio are thrilled to deliver their stunning futuristic action shooter, Foreclosed.

Taking inspiration from titles such as the Deux Ex and Max Payne series, and Frank Miller’s graphic novel, Hard Boiled, Foreclosed is a striking display of narrative-driven action where the player takes control of brain implant abilities, hi-tech weaponry, and a diverse skill tree system all encompassed alongside a striking cyberpunk-graphic novel aesthetic.

Foreclosed utilizes a compelling combination of the interactivity of video games with the visual aesthetic of comic books, alongside diverse, hi-tech combat! Cutscenes are interactive and transition smoothly to and from alternative gameplay styles to allow the player to truly feel like a comic book hero.

Features

  • Slick Cyberpunk ActionForeclosed blends a striking comic book aesthetic alongside high-octane, cyberpunk infused action gameplay.
  • Hi-tech Combat – Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with an assortment of customisations including “Machine-Gun” mode and explosive rounds.
  • Firmware Upgrades – Discover and unlock brain implant abilities with an RPG-like skill system
  • Interactive Comic Book – Everything from gameplay to cinematics are experienced within the stylistic framework of a graphic novel to make you truly feel like a comic book hero.
  • Original Story – Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, brain implants and access to the city Blockchain. He must now escape the city before his identity and implants are auctioned off…
