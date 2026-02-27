Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator now available on Xbox

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator is launching on Xbox Series X|S. This relaxing simulator lets players run and build their own fast-food restaurant. The Xbox release date is February 26. The game is also available on PC and PlayStation 5.

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator was created by independent studio Purple Heads Games. The game first launched in 2025 on PC and was recently released on PlayStation 5. On Steam, it currently has 85% positive user reviews. The console versions were prepared and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

Build a Fast Food Empire!

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator is a relaxing fast food restaurant management simulator. The adventure begins with a small venue that can be expanded into a large, successful business.

In Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator, gameplay combines hands-on restaurant work with management and planning. The player prepares dishes and menus, serves customers, and equips the restaurant. Business development and maintaining a good reputation are also key. The game offers significant freedom in designing and furnishing the restaurant.

As players progress, they can gradually expand their fast-food business by expanding the venue, opening an additional floor, and installing more cash registers to serve customers. The game also includes upgrade options that improve the restaurant’s efficiency.

In Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator, hiring and managing staff are important parts of gameplay. Available employees include cashiers, cooks, head chefs, cleaners, and delivery workers.

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator – Main Features:

become the king of fast food;

design, decorate, and personalize your venue;

serve customer orders;

hire and manage employees;

Maintain your restaurant’s reputation.

The release date of Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator on Xbox Series X|S has been set for February 26, 2026.