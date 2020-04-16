Coffee Crisis now available on PS4 and Switch

by squallsnake on April 16, 2020
Playstation 4
5
0
Four years after its debut on the Sega Genesis, Coffee Crisis is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with a Collector’s Edition of the former version coming soon.

Coffee Crisis is a side-scrolling beat ‘em up centering around a team of baristas, Nick and Ashley, who are armed with nothing more than their trusty sacks of Black Forge coffee beans as they face an alien invasion. After observing Earth for quite some time, the Smurgelians decide to take Earth’s four most precious treasures: fast Wi-Fi, metal music, adorable cat videos, and amazing coffee. To compound the problem, weaker human beings are being assimilated, leaving the heroes with no other option but to fight.

