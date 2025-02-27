Centipede (GB, 1992) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Blog Featured GB Classic
0 46 Views
Enable the Link Cable - Centipede

The Gameboy version of Centipede, a port of the arcade original, puts a strong emphasis on linked multiplayer. Outfitted with both linked co-op and competitive modes, plus alternative, this Gameboy game has a robust multiplayer offering.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Freddy Farmer

Freddy Farmer (Switch) Review

Feb 26, 2025 104 Views
Stunt Flyer

Stunt Flyer (Switch) Review

Feb 24, 2025 164 Views
Moe Waifu H Fantasy

Moe Waifu H Fantasy (PS5) Review

Feb 21, 2025 295 Views
Enable the Link Cable - Star Wars Episode 1 Racer banner

Star Wars Episode I: Racer (GBC, 1999) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Feb 20, 2025 172 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums