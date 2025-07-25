CarGo! (PS5) Review

Originally released on Xbox earlier this year, CarGo! is fun, comical party game about delivering packages from single screen landscapes. Most enjoyable when played in co-op, this isometric driving game has more in common with cooking games like Overcooked.

Everything mentioned in my XSX CarGo! article stands true with this Playstation version except swap Achievements with Trophies, obviously, so I don’t want to repeat myself too much here.

To quickly summarize, ff you took the play control of Super Sprint but mixed with the overall gameplay of Overcooked, this is essentially CarGo! With a simple control scheme, you need to pick up a package from over here and drop it off in that other location over there. Along the way, however, you might need to make a pitstop to modify or stack the package in some way. Keep in mind, though, there will be traffic jams, construction, and raising bridges to contend with. Above all, the clock is always your worst enemy.

The first few stages are simple enough but then grows in complexity. Meaning, in time, it becomes a real challenge to play solo. With multiple cars working together, attacks can be coordinated to achieve higher scores and this is where the game performs best. It is sort of like playing Mario Party by yourself. Can you play it solo? Sure. But playing with a team is much more fun.

CarGo! is a bit of a sleeper hit. Sure, the balancing is a little off when playing solo, but that isn’t the intension. If you can gather a few players together for local co-op, this is a perfect game to play for family game night.

