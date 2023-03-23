Bullet Casters (PC) – bullet hell shooter Inspired by Touhou – MyGamer Visual Cast

by SquallSnake on March 23, 2023
PC
0
This week, Gillman and I stream some Bullet Casters, a 2D shooter with a lot of bullets and enemies that take multiple hits.

This build is actually pre-Early Access. The EA version will launch in a week at the time of this post with the full game becoming available Fall 2023.

But in this quick demo of the gameplay, we enjoy the fast bite-sized stages and RPG mechanics. And don't forget about the pink bullets. Pink bullets just adds insult to injury.

