Bullet Casters (PC) – bullet hell shooter Inspired by Touhou – MyGamer Visual Cast

Full Review
This week, Gillman and I stream some Bullet Casters, a 2D shooter with a lot of bullets and enemies that take multiple hits.
This build is actually pre-Early Access. The EA version will launch in a week at the time of this post with the full game becoming available Fall 2023.
But in this quick demo of the gameplay, we enjoy the fast bite-sized stages and RPG mechanics. And don’t forget about the pink bullets. Pink bullets just adds insult to injury.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Double Dragon 3 (GB, 1992) – Enable The Link Cable
In comparison to 2-player link cable mode in Double Dragon II (GB), Double Dragon 3’s 2-player co-op mode has seen a dramatic shift in speed and especially difficulty. This game is super, super hard. The AI shows no mercy and is difficult to make [...]
SimAirport (Xbox Series X) Review
Every once in a while a simulation game is released that brings a nostalgic charm along with an enjoyable playing experience; SimAirport is one of these. We won’t be too hasty and say it’s without its flaws, but all the same, it’s still [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Isseki Hacchou Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui!
Although it is difficult to pronounce (Isseki Hacchou Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui!), this 8-games-in-1 card game compilation by Konami has a quality interface behind it. Even if you can’t read Japanese, it is still possible to enjoy the Single-Pak [...]
Comments