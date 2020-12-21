Brawl Chess – Gambit (Xbox One) Review with Stream

by SquallSnake on December 21, 2020
XBOX One
8
0
previous article
Say No! More launching in 2021
Contents
Item Reviewed

Brawl Chess – Gambit (Xbox One) Review with Stream

Author
Positives

Many easy, high point value Achievements to unlock
You might buy this for $10 instead of a physical version that takes up space in your closet

Negatives

Zero options, no special features, and no online multiplayer
No tutorial or how-to-play
Instantly warping pieces can be difficult to track

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A no nonsense Chess sim with literally zero options or gameplay features.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Brawl Chess – Gambit is a right-to-the-point digital version of Chess. If you enjoy Chess but hate physically setting up the pieces, this $9.99 download will make your life a little easier although the lack of options is disappointing.

You can check out my stream of Brawl Chess – Gambit embedded below:

The gimmick behind RedDeerGames’ virtual board game is the Adventure Time-like cartoony visual aesthetic. Visually, the game might look like a Saturday morning cartoon but the gameplay can still be rather serious especially on the higher difficulty settings. There are five settings for the opponent AI, ranging from beginner to “the robots are taking over Judgement Day” difficulty so players of different skill levels should find something component here. Unfortunately, Brawl Chess assumes you already know how to actually play Chess as there is no tutorial or any type of “how-to” at all.  In fact, other than the adjustable difficulty and selecting from one of two playable piece sets, there are no additional options whatsoever.  You don’t even get fighting animations when pieces clash. Local multiplayer is great but without an option to play online, there is little replay value.  The worst part is the paid DLC structure. If you want to play as a different character with new art, it is locked behind a $1 pay wall. 

The marching horn musical track isn’t so bad but players are better off blasting a favorite playlist over a Bluetooth speaker due to repetition.  Pieces also move instantly which keeps the speed of gameplay as fast as possible but also can be difficult to distinguish which piece moved where. If you are not closely paying attention, it is possible to get a little confused when trying to plan your next move.

Brawl Chess – Gambit is the most straightforward, no options version of Chess you can find. Although you can find a Chess set for a couple bucks at your local Dollar Store or even the free version built into Windows, laying down a Hamilton for a digital version of this classic game with zero options or settings, with odd paid DLC, is a little hard to justify. 

Also available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

Also Try: playing pass-the-console multiplayer Gameboy Chess

Don’t Forget About: Chess on your high school graphing calculator

Wait For It: Chess 2: Chessier 

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedRedDeerGamesReviewXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Brawl Chess – Gambit (Xbox One) Review with Stream
5.0
8
 
SNIPER – Hunter Scope (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Say No! More launching in 2021
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Bouncer Story (PC)
 
Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here
 
Super Meat Boy coming to Switch and PC soon, Xbox and PS shortly after
 
Werewolf the Apocalypse – Earthblood gets first brutal gameplay video
View All
Latest News
      
 

Say No! More launching in 2021

by SquallSnake on December 18, 2020
Thunderful Publishing & development partner Studio Fizbin have decided that in the spirit of their highly anticipated upcoming No!-them up Say No! More, they are saying “No!” to 2020 and releasing the game in 2021. Say No! More will be launching on [...]
9
 

First look at Taxi Chaos, spiritual sequel to Crazy Taxi

by SquallSnake on December 17, 2020
Pedestrians and tourists take cover because the streets are about to get even more reckless when Lion Castle’s and GS2 Games’ Taxi Chaos hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2021.Taxi Chaos is a fresh and modern take on [...]
35
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums