Boomer shooter Bloodhound get PC update

Bloodhound 01 press material

The hardcore shooter Bloodhound, known for its intense and brutal retro-style gameplay, has received a free update that transforms the game into a pixelated boomer shooter. In this broader update, developers have introduced various improvements, enhancing the overall gunplay experience. Until October 28th, the game is available on PC at a promotional price reduced by 50%. Additionally, in Q1 2024, Bloodhound will make its debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Bloodhound is a first-person shooter developed by the independent Polish studio Kruger & Flint Productions, comprising experienced developers who have previously worked on titles such as Dying Light 2, Witchfire, and Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3. The game’s intense gameplay draws inspiration from classic titles like Doom, Quake, and Painkiller, featuring dynamic action and high levels of brutality.

The Steam platform now offers a free expansion, Juicy Retro Style!, which transforms Bloodhound into a pixelated boomer shooter.

“As part of a comprehensive package of changes, we have implemented a variety of enhancements and fixes, significantly improving the Bloodhound experience. We made substantial adjustments to character movement and modified the gunplay to provide more satisfaction in dismantling demonic entities. We also expanded the game’s narrative background, adding appropriate comic book inserts” – said Rafał Flint Krzemiński, CEO of Kruger, Flint Productions.

Crucially, until October 28th, 2023, Bloodhound is available at a 50% discounted price on the Steam platform. Kruger & Flint Productions also announced ongoing efforts to bring the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The console versions are slated for release in Q1 2024.

Bloodhound – main features:
-intense and bloody gameplay;
-16 types of enemies and 5 bosses;
-various gameplay modes;
-satisfying arsenal of 10 weapons;
-energetic heavy metal music by Sons of Amon.

