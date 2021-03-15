Blastful (PS4) Review

by SquallSnake on March 15, 2021
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
Scanning obscure GBA e-Reader cards
Contents
Item Reviewed

Blastful (PS4) Review

Author
Positives

Can snag a few easy Trophies if you can suffer through the boring gameplay
Low cost and will probably go even lower with a future sale

Negatives

Why are the bullets so tiny and slow moving?
Will literally make your hand hurt from button mashing.

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

Mixing twin-stick action with a vertical shooter sounds great but the final result is a boring mess.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Sold for only $3.99, Blastful is one part twin-stick action and one part vertical scroller. Unfortunately, it doesn’t do either particularly well.

Your ship is small but bullets are even smaller. In fact, the bullets are so small and slow it is difficult to shoot anything and easy to avoid all damage. Stranger yet, there are ammo pick-ups but the player has infinite ammo and the shield power-up only lasts a few worthless seconds. Shooting is also a pain, literally, as the player needs to press the trigger button to shoot. If held down, a slow trickle of bullets will fire but hitting tiny targets with a molasses string of bullets is basically impossible and never fun. Unless you want to give yourself carpal tunnel by button mashing your way through each stage, it is actually easier to just avoid most things on the perimeter of the screen.

Bosses are also a joke. Once you destroy their turrets, they literally just stand still doing nothing, waiting for you to blow it up. Enemies can also appear out of nowhere, literally, can shoot from off screen, and there is no tutorial or button mapping screen in the main menu. For some reason, aiming to bound to 45 degrees unless an option is checked in the menu which is really awkward. 

Blastful sounds good on paper, a procedurally generated shooter with twin-stick controls, but falls flat with terrible execution. 

Also available on Switch.

Not As Good As: Solar Striker (original Gameboy)

Play It Instead: Natsuki Chronicles (PS4/Switch/Xbox One)

Wait For It: a patch to make this a little decent

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews, Shooters
FeaturedReviewShooterSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Blastful (PS4) Review
4.0
5
 
Journey of the Broken Circle (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Taxi Chaos (Xbox One) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Birthdays the Beginning (PC)
 
We Were Here Forever announced – trailer here
 
Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer
 
Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features
 
Back 4 Blood Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

Bladed Fury getting physical and digital release in late March 2021

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2021
PM Studios is leading with their sword hands and announcing the launch date for Bladed Fury coming to consoles in digital and physical edition. This game will be slashing its way onto the PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch March 25th. Bladed Fury [...]
15
 

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure release date announced

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2021
Vector Unit is pleased to announce that Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure will be available on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation.  Xbox and Switch players can pre-order the game with a 10% discount starting today, and Steam [...]
26
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums