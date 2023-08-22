Blasphemous 2 (XSX) Review

Full Review

Although it doesn’t redefine gameplay elements within the Metroidvania genre, Blasphemous 2 firmly checks all the boxes. Excellent sense of exploration? Check. Outstanding combat complete with intriguing boss designs? Definitely. Provide a worthwhile excuse to venture off the beaten path to find secrets within the depths? You betcha.

Taking place after the events of the original’s DLC, this sequel once again puts players in the sabatons of The Penitent One. Doused in religious imagery, the gothic visuals, gory fights, and overall dark subject matter tells the story at every turn. The gorgeous pixel art is so fluid and striking, I wish all games can look like this going forward. Forget photo realistic polygons. I want this style of pixel art always and forever.

Simply put, Blasphemous 2 is an awesome game. Just beware, it is not for the casual audience. The difficulty remains high and never diminishes. In fact, the game’s opening moment forces players into an unskippable boss fight. Here, I got my butt kicked so fast and hard, I thought it was one of those fights you are supposed to lose for story purposes. Nope. The game throws you into steep combat from its open moment and expects you to learn the mechanics and get good through trial and error. After several attempts, and learning the all-important dash move, I was able to defeat this opening demon and felt an immense sense of satisfaction. This same feeling carried its way through the entire campaign. As soon as you start to feel a little comfortable, a boss, a hazard, or just a common enemy will find a way to break you without remorse, forcing a restart to the last checkpoint. Checkpoints can be spaced far apart too. Point being, patience is deeply rewarded if you have the tenacity and skill to stay with it.

The game never holds your hand or tells you what to do but this is its mantra. See that boss? Just keep trying until you figure it out on your own. Collected a bunch of seemingly random items? It is up to you to determine how they are used. Don’t know where to go? Wander until you find that open path. Because of this, casual players will easily become lost or frustrated since payoffs take time to unlock. On the other hand, it makes each reward feel that much better when something does become available.

Combat is also deep. While you choose your starting weapon, all will eventually be unlocked with branching skill trees to boot. I couldn’t help but think this is Castlevania but with a much bigger emphasis on combat and darker religious tones. Not only do the three weapons offer different play styles, each can be outfitted with perks. But make no mistake, like a Souls game, each encounter, even coming from the most basic of enemies, can offer challenge. Combat isn’t to be taken lightly.

If you enjoyed the original or are patiently waiting for a new 2D Castlevania, Blasphemous 2 is a title that comes easily recommended. Just remember, this game doesn’t show mercy but having faith and patience can lead to an entertaining end result.

