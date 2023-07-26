Blasphemous 2 coming to consoles and PC in September 2023

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Game Kitchen and Team17 Digital have announced that Blasphemous 2 preorders have gone live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A Digital Deluxe version – exclusive to Steam – is also available to preorder and includes the Blasphemous II official soundtrack and digital artbook. Alongside the 1global launch on digital platforms from 24th August, physical editions of Blasphemous II will be available in Europe for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5, and Xbox Series X|S courtesy of astragon Entertainment, and in the US on 15th September.

Featuring three unique weapons to acquire and master, and an enhanced skillset to choose from, players will have to use these new tools to survive and explore a land hell bent on sending them back to the grave. Monstrous enemies and challenges lurk around every corner, and The Penitent One must face them all in his mission to stop the prophetic birth of a new Child of the Miracle while collecting scattered pieces of lore, unpicking long forgotten secrets, and avoiding death’s final embrace time and time again.

Blasphemous 2 Key Features

-Discover a rich non-linear world: A series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes await, oozing gothic charm and littered with unforgiving traps; there is no wrong turn to take, only scores to settle

-Unleash savage combat: Brutal executions and expanded combos provide new and devastating ways to rain destruction on the abominations that await

-Play your way: Blasphemous 2 provides the ability to customise and improve the Penitent Ones’ base skillset, and introduces new unique weapons that expand player tactics

-Overcome intense boss battles: Twisted bosses with unique attack patterns and sundering abilities await in the darkest corners of this twisted new land