Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure release date announced

Vector Unit is pleased to announce that Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure will be available on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation. Xbox and Switch players can pre-order the game with a 10% discount starting today, and Steam PC players can download the full game starting today (also with a 10% discount until March 17) as it switches from Early Access to full release.
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure is an action-packed, mayhem-filled kart racer with split-screen competition and game rule customization. Play any part of the game solo or with friends in split-screen — from the story-driven Adventure mode to multi-event Championships, adrenaline-pumping Races, skill-mastering Drift Attacks and more.
Match your kart racing skills against a rag-tag bunch of rivals as you explore a mysterious island packed with ancient temples, dragon-infested castles, and post-apocalyptic ice cream stands. Unlock and upgrade moon buggies, monster trucks and a ton of other wacky vehicles. Collect and master over forty-four unique powerups in an epic race for the ultimate trophy.
MSRP: USD$19.99 (prices may vary per country)
Release Date: March 17, 2021 (Switch/Xbox/PlayStation), March 10, 2021 (Steam PC)
Pre-order Date: March 10, 2021 (Switch/Xbox)
Developed & Published by: Vector Unit
Game Features:
- ADVENTURE MODE: Explore a massive interactive map as you rise through the ranks of the Beach Buggy Racing League.
- JUMP IN AND PLAY: Collect trophies in multi-event Championships and tons of individual quick events including Race, Drift Attack, Firework Fury, and more.
- GAME CRAFTING: Customize your own ridiculous game rules and save them for insane battles with friends.
- WEEKLY TOURNAMENTS: Compete with players around the world in leaderboard Tournaments with unique, custom contests.
- THRILL-RIDE RACETRACKS: Discover Egyptian pyramids, spooky caves, pirate shipwrecks, and experimental alien bio-labs — 23 unique worlds, each packed with secrets and shortcuts.
- PACK YOUR GARAGE: Collect and customize over 40 unique cars including off-roaders, moon rovers, race cars, and of course … beach buggies!
- BUILD YOUR TEAM: Recruit a crew of 14 drivers, skeletons, robots, aliens … each with their own unique special ability and strategy.
- POWERUPS GALORE: Master 44 individual powerups like Donut Tires, Tesla Coil, Ball’n’Chain and Dodgeball Fury.