Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure release date announced

Vector Unit is pleased to announce that Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure will be available on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation. Xbox and Switch players can pre-order the game with a 10% discount starting today, and Steam PC players can download the full game starting today (also with a 10% discount until March 17) as it switches from Early Access to full release.



Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure is an action-packed, mayhem-filled kart racer with split-screen competition and game rule customization. Play any part of the game solo or with friends in split-screen — from the story-driven Adventure mode to multi-event Championships, adrenaline-pumping Races, skill-mastering Drift Attacks and more.



Match your kart racing skills against a rag-tag bunch of rivals as you explore a mysterious island packed with ancient temples, dragon-infested castles, and post-apocalyptic ice cream stands. Unlock and upgrade moon buggies, monster trucks and a ton of other wacky vehicles. Collect and master over forty-four unique powerups in an epic race for the ultimate trophy.

MSRP: USD$19.99 (prices may vary per country)

Release Date: March 17, 2021 (Switch/Xbox/PlayStation), March 10, 2021 (Steam PC)

Pre-order Date: March 10, 2021 (Switch/Xbox)

Developed & Published by: Vector Unit

Game Features: