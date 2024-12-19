Battleship (GB, 1992) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Blog Featured GB Classic
0 44 Views
Battleship

Battleship on the original Gameboy features a 2-player link cable versus mode. This is one of those games that is ideal for linked play because each player needs their own screen. Thankfully, this handheld version features limited use special weapons to make gameplay a little more fun and faster paced.

See it here:

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Ninja 1987

Ninja 1987 (XSX) Review

Dec 20, 2024 29 Views
TAITO Milestones 3

Taito Milestones 3 (Switch) Review

Dec 18, 2024 89 Views
priest feat 1

Priest Simulator Vampire Show (PC) Review

Dec 16, 2024 158 Views
Westild’s Law

Westild’s Law (XSX) Review

Dec 14, 2024 187 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums