Battleship (GB, 1992) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Battleship on the original Gameboy features a 2-player link cable versus mode. This is one of those games that is ideal for linked play because each player needs their own screen. Thankfully, this handheld version features limited use special weapons to make gameplay a little more fun and faster paced.
See it here:
