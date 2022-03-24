Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 24, 2022
XBOX One
8
0
previous article
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
Inukari
Contents
Item Reviewed

Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Simply running and jumping feels great – fast and fluid
Only takes an hour to complete with an Achievement for speed runners
It isn’t a rogue!

Negatives

No point in collecting coins when there is nothing to spend or unlock
Levels are big and often filled with a whole lot of nothing which becomes boring
Enemies repeat and is better/faster to just jump over them

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A simple, linear platformer with big jump, lots of empty space, repeating enemies, and a message about protecting the planet.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A good old fashion run-to-the-right platformer that isn’t a rogue, Inukari – Chase of Deception features approachable design, large environments, and a strong message about the environment.

Playing as a fox that is trying to be Captain Planet, the goal is to reach the end of the stage and take down a boss that has been consumed by evil pollution. The “save the planet” message is clear and remains a focal point throughout. The story actually made me want to rewatch Princess Mononoke

While there is an emphasis on persevering Mother Nature, the gameplay revolves around running and jumping to that next platform.  Play control is smooth and very fluid and actually feels the best when in constant motion. Something about parkour platforming and slicing through baddies without stopping that makes you feel powerful and agile.  Unfortunately, each of the three main stages are too big for its own good, often filled with a lot of nothingness and simple 90 degree bends.

Along the way are tons of enemies that basically turned into zombies from the sludge and the only way to free them is to nail them with your short ranged melee attack (or eventually the unlockable ranged leaf sub-weapon).  This is where Inukari suffers – the repetition.  It only takes an hour to see the credits roll but the majority of this time is re-doing the same actions, fighting the same 1-hit enemies, and jumping onto the same type of platforms. 

The biggest question mark actually comes from the coins scattered throughout each stage. Each stage contains hundreds of coins but collecting them makes no difference to the gameplay. It isn’t like you can spend them on health upgrades or unlockable skills. There is a score counter in the corner of the screen but that also doesn’t mean anything since the player isn’t rewarded or punished for not collecting anything, or for collecting it all. Fighting the common enemy is also just as moot as collecting coins. Since they do not drop anything important or increase experience, it is actually easier and more efficient to just jump over them and keep going. Bosses can also be cheesed, like sticking to the far wall when facing the final boss and throwing the slowing regenerating ninja leaves until death. 

As it is presented, Inukari is an ok platformer but far from a great one. However, I feel with a few tweaks, there is great potential if a sequel ever gets created just because the fluid play control, wall hopping, and double jumps feels spot on. 

Also available on Switch.

Don’t Forget About: Rift Racoon

Also Try: the Ori Metroidvanias on Xbox

Wait For It: a Sir Lovelot sequel  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedRedDeerGamesReviewXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
8
 
Royal Frontier (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Gunborg: Dark Matters (Xbox One) Review
8.0
10
Platforms
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
 
Revita
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
Ultreia

RedDeer bringing robot adventure game Ultreïa to Switch

by SquallSnake on March 22, 2022
Ultreïa is an adventure game in which you will go on a journey into the unknown in search of what is important in life. This cute yet dark game will be released on Nintendo Switch this Friday, March 25, thanks to RedDeer.games. The enormous void in the [...]
9
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of March 22, 2022

by SquallSnake on March 22, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted through March 28, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG* 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums