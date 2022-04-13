Horned Knight (PS4) Review with stream

Full Review

A simple action platformer, Horned Knight is a low cost digital downloadable title (a limited run physical version is available via Red Art Games) about jumping, avoiding hazards, dashing, killing monsters, and wall jumping to reach the goal. It isn’t anything you have not played before but it is a casual, enjoyable experience especially for those looking to score an easy Platinum trophy.

Playing as knight, you have access to a jump, a sword swipe that has a very limited range, and can wall jump to reach higher ledges. The dash move is used to evade incoming attacks and cross longer gaps. It is a typical, straightforward moveset presented from a 2D sidescrolling pixel art visual style. The 2D sprites are simple but still contain their own level of charm as everything is animated well including the knight’s idle animation. My only complaint from the visuals comes from the spikes. They are too difficult to see in comparison from the rest of the assets, resulting in plenty of accidental damage being taken.

One feature that stands out is the considerate checkpoint system. Although the game never reaches insane amounts of difficulty, some portions are definitely harder than others. Thankfully, a checkpoint is never far behind and the player is free to continue as much as desired. This further emphasizes the casual approach to gameplay and the overall presentation.

Sure, enemies repeat and most stages contain their overall samey-ness but this game only costs about five bucks and for a low cost indie game developed by a very small team, there is enough here to create an expected but still entertaining short burst platforming experience.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.