Horned Knight (PS4) Review with stream

Horned Knight (PS4) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 13, 2022
Playstation 4
4
0
Horned Knight
Contents
Item Reviewed

Horned Knight (PS4) Review

Author
Positives

An approachable action platformer with a basic no-nonsense moveset
A thoughtful checkpoint system doesn’t discourage the player
Very easy to obtain Trophies

Negatives

You will be killing the same enemies from start to finish
Overall level design remains the same – a lot of 90 degree bends in the environment

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

It isn’t anything you have not played a million times before but Horned Knight still is playable, enjoyable, and features an easy Platinum with a low cost.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A simple action platformer, Horned Knight is a low cost digital downloadable title (a limited run physical version is available via Red Art Games) about jumping, avoiding hazards, dashing, killing monsters, and wall jumping to reach the goal.  It isn’t anything you have not played before but it is a casual, enjoyable experience especially for those looking to score an easy Platinum trophy.

Playing as knight, you have access to a jump, a sword swipe that has a very limited range, and can wall jump to reach higher ledges. The dash move is used to evade incoming attacks and cross longer gaps. It is a typical, straightforward moveset presented from a 2D sidescrolling pixel art visual style.  The 2D sprites are simple but still contain their own level of charm as everything is animated well including the knight’s idle animation. My only complaint from the visuals comes from the spikes. They are too difficult to see in comparison from the rest of the assets, resulting in plenty of accidental damage being taken. 

One feature that stands out is the considerate checkpoint system.  Although the game never reaches insane amounts of difficulty, some portions are definitely harder than others.  Thankfully, a checkpoint is never far behind and the player is free to continue as much as desired.  This further emphasizes the casual approach to gameplay and the overall presentation. 

Sure, enemies repeat and most stages contain their overall samey-ness but this game only costs about five bucks and for a low cost indie game developed by a very small team, there is enough here to create an expected but still entertaining short burst platforming experience. 

Also Try: the Awesome Pea games

Not As Frustrating As: Glam  

Wait For It: a Sir Lovelot sequel

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

