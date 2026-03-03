Avenue Escape is a puzzle game about directing traffic jams

News PC Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 96 Views
Avenue Escape

Are you clever enough to clear the streets? Avenue Escape is a puzzle game that challenges you to direct traffic jams and safely move cars through busy cityscapes! Each of Avenue Escape’s 50 levels features a bustling scene packed with cars, pedestrians and traffic lights. It’s up to you to figure out the perfect sequence to move every vehicle to its destination.

Think ahead, time your moves carefully and avoid accidents as you navigate tricky intersections and unpredictable crosswalks. Try to clear each stage in the fewest lives possible, but don’t worry too much, as levels can be tried as many times as it takes.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: March 4, 2026
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
Engage in top-town puzzle gameplay across 50 unique levels!
Safely direct vehicles to their destinations.
Think ahead and strategically choose the correct sequence.
Clear levels using as few “lives” as possible.
Enjoy casual gameplay and cute graphics.

Tagged

Related Articles

Our Adventurer Guild

Our Adventurer Guild Arrives on PS5

Mar 3, 2026 83 Views
AI log in general

The Hidden Risk in Modern Gaming: When Your Login Becomes the Product

Mar 3, 2026 101 Views
70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X

Japanese PS1 Shooter 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X getting worldwide release

Feb 27, 2026 255 Views
RAIDEN FIGHTERS REMIX COLLECTION

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection now available on Switch and Playstation

Feb 27, 2026 290 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums