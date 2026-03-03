Avenue Escape is a puzzle game about directing traffic jams

Are you clever enough to clear the streets? Avenue Escape is a puzzle game that challenges you to direct traffic jams and safely move cars through busy cityscapes! Each of Avenue Escape’s 50 levels features a bustling scene packed with cars, pedestrians and traffic lights. It’s up to you to figure out the perfect sequence to move every vehicle to its destination.

Think ahead, time your moves carefully and avoid accidents as you navigate tricky intersections and unpredictable crosswalks. Try to clear each stage in the fewest lives possible, but don’t worry too much, as levels can be tried as many times as it takes.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: March 4, 2026

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Engage in top-town puzzle gameplay across 50 unique levels!

Safely direct vehicles to their destinations.

Think ahead and strategically choose the correct sequence.

Clear levels using as few “lives” as possible.

Enjoy casual gameplay and cute graphics.