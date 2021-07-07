Atmospheric meditative quest In Rays Of The Light coming to Xbox Series X/S

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In Rays of the Light will be released on Xbox Series X|S consoles on July 21, 2021 for $7.99

-25% discount for everyone during two weeks pre-order period.

-50% discount for owners of Xbox One version (this discount got no time limit).

In rays of the Light is a new game from the developer of “7th Sector” Sergey Noskov.

There is only you, the abandoned remains of a former life and the flourishing nature that feels great in the absence of man. This world is both gloomy and empty, but so incredibly beautiful.

“In rays of the Light” is an atmospheric author’s parable about our place in this world, life and death. Explore a mysterious territory filled with a variety of details that reveal the story. Solve logic puzzles and study text messages along the way.

Features: