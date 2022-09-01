Arcade beat’em up Last Beat Enhanced coming to Switch and Xbox soon

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent game publisher 7 Raven Studios has announced that pre-orders for Last Beat Enhanced, the action arcade-style beat ’em up, are now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

In Last Beat Enhanced, you must vanquish the mad stroke gangs across 8 levels. Punch and kick your way to defeat enemies; use melee and throwing weapons to defeat the most powerful bosses.

Last Beat Enhanced lets you race your motorcycle at full speed in the bonus stages, earn money to unlock additional characters, and see secret images from a rich gallery. Complete the game with all the characters to know the endings and have fun with a friend.

The full version of Last Beat Enhanced will be available on September 14 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, September 15 for Nintendo Switch, and September 16 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.