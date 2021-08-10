Aragami 2 story trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
PC
7
0
previous article
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered now available for Xbox
next article
Nicalis announces new 2D action platformer Critadel for PC and Switch - trailer here
Aragami 2
Contents

During today’s ID@Xbox, Lince Works revealed a brand new Aragami 2 story trailer that introduces the main protagonist and pulls players into the intense conflict that sets the stage for this ambitious sequel. Aragami 2 will launch on September 17th, 2021 on PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Xbox Game Pass.

The trailer introduces the lead character Kurai, who is reborn to become the last hope of the Kurotsuba clan in their quest to free their people and find a cure for their curse. The new video is ripe with gameplay footage but also includes looks at Aragami 2’s incredible cut-scenes, which were a staple established in the original game. It’s the perfect appetizer to prepare all the aspiring assassins for the main course in September.

Aragami 2 takes the community and critically-acclaimed experience of the first title to new levels. Stealth is the foundation of the Aragami experience and, with the addition of a new combat system built from the ground up, players are no longer helpless when they’re discovered. Inspired by some of the best action games around, Aragami 2 employs skill-based combat where players must strategically engage their assailants. Aragami are brilliant assassins who are as powerful as gods when stalking from the shadows but, when face to face with enemies, they are vulnerable.

The original Aragami hooked fans with a stealth-focused game inspired by classic ninja experiences like Tenchu and rooted in the lore of a beautifully crafted world. The addition of the all-new strategic combat system takes what Tenchu made popular and elevates it to loftier heights. Even better, Aragami 2’s gripping narrative can be experienced in full completely solo or with friends as a co-op stealth-action adventure. The Aragami clan, known as Kurotsuba, must utilize their power as they attempt to fight back against the invading Akatsuchi Empire.
Aragami 2 Features:

  • Play with your own playstyle (ghost, spirit, demon)
  • A full campaign that can be completed solo or with up to 2 other players in co-op
  • Challenging stealth-focused missions scattered through different locations
  • A wide variety of abilities, shadow powers, and special equipment
  • Agile character movement that will make you feel like a ninja 
  • Open environments to explore and choose your own path
  • Weapon and armor customization
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4, XBOX One
NewsPCPS4PS5XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
6.0
5
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
 
Inbento (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Critadel
Nicalis announces new 2D action platformer Critadel for PC and Switch – trailer here
 
Aragami 2
Aragami 2 story trailer here
 
Ezaron Defense
Ezaron Defense (PC) Review
 
Super Sami Roll
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
 
Parasight
Action RPG Parasight launching on Steam in August 2021
View All
Latest News
      
 
Critadel

Nicalis announces new 2D action platformer Critadel for PC and Switch – trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
Nicalis announced that Critadel, a new 2D action game from developer Pixelian Studio, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store in the 4th quarter of 2021. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike in which players run, jump [...]
4
 
Aragami 2

Aragami 2 story trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
During today’s ID@Xbox, Lince Works revealed a brand new Aragami 2 story trailer that introduces the main protagonist and pulls players into the intense conflict that sets the stage for this ambitious sequel. Aragami 2 will launch on September 17th, 2021 [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums