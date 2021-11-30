Angry Alligator now available on PS4/5

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2021
Playstation 4
Angry Alligator
Welcome to the swamp – a beautiful and quiet place! Well.. until the humans arrived and ruined everything. Angry Alligator launches today for PlayStation 4 both digital and at retail, and will be backwards compatible with PlayStation 5.

Join a small baby gator on his journey to become a big, bad full-grown reptile and eat all that’s in your way!
In Angry Alligator players join a small hungry alligator on his quest to eat all that moves, and more, in order to grow big and strong. Lure birds, deer or even bears into your mighty jaws, or take it up against big bad boss beasts and pesky tourists. Nobody messes with your home! The fate of the swamp and all in, lies on your scaly shoulders.

Angry Alligator is a fun, colorful and semi-educational experience that shows you what life is like as an alligator. Explore a colorful and massive open-world full of creatures to meet and eat, and enjoy all nature has to offer! At least, the parts the humans haven’t polluted yet. Afraid this task is too much to ask for a tiny gobbler like yourself? Don’t worry. You’ll be guided by no other than the wisest of them all, Wisecroc, on your swampy path to gator greatness. Before you know it, you’ll be messing however you can with those pesky humans. 

Angry Alligator is rated E-10 by the ESRB, and is available now worldwide for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and Nintendo Switch™, both in digital and at retail. Angry Alligator is developed by BACKUP PLAN and published by Lion Castle. The American retail versions are published and distributed by GS2 Games, the European retail versions by Mindscape, and the Asian versions by GoGame. 

