Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists (Switch) Review

Originally released on PC last year, Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists is an indie Metroidvania designed around exploring and sequence breaking. Loaded with secrets in a compact world, this is one exploratory action puzzle game done right.

The biggest difference with this indie release is that it puts its focus on exploration, not combat. While combat is definitely a part of the game, it purposely takes a step back in comparison to navigating the environment. Personally, I find this approach refreshing as killing tedious common enemies that are just there to get in your way can quickly become annoying. Instead, the game wants you to lean into the unlockable abilities to exploit the game. I was constantly asking myself “am I supposed to be here right now” throughout the five-hour quest. Since the stage design doesn’t want to restrict creative puzzle solutions, playthroughs can vary wildly. There are also dozens of optional items to find and there are secret areas, both destroyable and invisible walls, all over the place. Save points are also placed in convenient locations and are marked with symbols to let the player know when one is a screen away, a nice feature.

Perhaps the most used ability comes from the crouch jump. Similar to Super Mario Bros. 2, crouching for a moment stores power for a bigger vertical leap. In fact, this mega leap is used so often, I almost wish it was assigned to its own button. Further, performing this hold-down-to-jump move is difficult to perform using the Switch Pro Controller’s analog stick. Using the d-pad is no problem but holding down then quickly flicking up and to the left/right often times doesn’t trigger, usually resulting in taking damage. The d-pad works better for this game in general, so keep that in mind if using Joycons.

Visually, the game looks it is reusing the Shovel Knight engine with its deeply expressive 2D sprite color palette. There is also a most welcome Metroid-inspired map feature that tracks where you’ve been and the location of potential secrets. Bosses are marked accordingly so you always have an objective to reach. The soundtrack is also well done but it seems like it is trying too hard at times, like when a tune incorporates morse code beeps when navigating the techie area.

Honestly, I don’t want to write more about this game because I fear it will ruin the experience. It is best to jump into this game blind and simply enjoy it. Play it for yourself. Figure out the puzzles for yourself. Enjoy it for yourself. Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists is an indie Metroidvania that understood the assignment. By reducing tedious common enemies, the environment becomes the most important character. Then, by giving the player the ability to commonly break sequence, it opens doors for intrigue, wonder, and curiosity which keeps the controller firmly placed into hands.

Also Play: Trash Quest

Not Quite As Good As: Cosmos Bit

Don’t Forget About: Escape from Tethys

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.