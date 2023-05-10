Adventures of Poppe (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 10, 2023
Switch
11
0
previous article
Mangavania (XSX) Review with stream
next article
Color Pals (XSX) Review with stream
The Adventures of Poppe
Contents
Item Reviewed

Adventures of Poppe (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

A classic retro-style game that NES-hard fans could appreciate
Simple gameplay – just jump and attack

Negatives

Enemies repeat, have way too much health, and are there to just get in your way
The lack of a map feature means you will tediously backtrack more than making progress
Way too hard so the devs included a God Mode option in the main menu (go ahead and turn this on right away if you plan on playing)

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.5
Bottom Line

A retro platformer with minor Metroid-ish gameplay, Adventures of Poppe will test the player’s patience thanks to cheap enemy design, unnecessarily long level layouts, and the lack of overall direction.

4.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A retro 2D platformer with slight Metroid gameplay, Adventures of Poppe has its heart in the right place but is bogged down with tedious backtracking, cheap difficulty, and the lack of direction.

Poppe is young boy that is either very tiny or he has been placed in a very large world as the entire campaign is essentially that backyard scene from Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. When I first saw the trailer, I was picking up some Little Nemo (NES) vibes but quickly realized it is definitely its own thing, for better and worse.

Unless you have the patience of a saint, it won’t take long for Adventures of Poppe to test your tenacity.  Within the first few minutes, you’ll acquire a knife to attack the repeating bugs and critter enemies, but it is entirely underpowered. In time, strength upgrades can be found so it doesn’t take four swipes to kill those caterpillars but it will probably be too late by that point. If the repeating enemies don’t kill you a boredom, their attack patterns will.  Some bugs can’t be killed, like the pillbugs that spring back to life, or those purple cricket things that always hit you. Enemies don’t drop health pick ups so you basically need to play flawlessly at all times.

As if the developers knew they were creating an unfair game, they included a God Mode option on the main menu that grants invincibility.  Once I activated this welcomed featured, the experience because much more fun as I didn’t have to worry about dying every 3 minutes from cheap enemy placement. However, activating this cheat doesn’t help with the level design. The lack of a map feature or indicator makes players wander aimlessly. This is a pain because you might go down a route for 30 minutes only to realize you hit a dead end and do not have the one time use item you need to progress. Then you need to backtrack, killing dozens of the same enemies that have too much health, just to make it back to the origin point. Making matters worse, there are times when one bad jump can send you back minutes of backtracking.

Visually, the game sort of looks like a classic NES game and bright, pixeled colors really give this game strong retro flare.  Unfortunately, elements in the background can sometimes be difficult to distinguish.  For example, it took me a while to realize I could jump on that window sill and I lost minutes of my life trying to find a door that just looked like a random, non-interactive background element. The soundtrack also has that warbly tone, making is sound like a Genesis game.

As it is presented, Adventures of Poppe demands a lot of the player, so much so that is sucks all the fun out of it. This is a shame because I think there would be a good game here if some basic elements were more refined like enemy variety, enemy health, if the difficulty was diminished, and if there was some type of the map feature. Sadly, this quest only comes recommended if you enjoy punishment and unfair gameplay.

Not As Good As: the Alwa titles

Don’t Forget About: Sydney Hunter and the Curse of Mayan

Also Play: Ravva and the Cyclops Curse

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedRedDeerGamesReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Lost Dream: Darkness (Switch) Review
4.0
7
 
Mugen Souls (Switch) Review with stream
7.5
 
Color Pals (XSX) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Murtop
Murtop is a new Dig Dug meets Bomberman arcade game by Flynn’s Arcade
 
Bullet Casters PC
Bullet Casters (PC) Review with stream
 
Nightmare Reaper
Retro-style FPS Nightmare Reaping coming soon – Trailer here
 
Cities Skylines Hotels and Retreats
Cities: Skylines – Hotels & Retreats is a new mini-expansion coming in May
 
aa featr
Street Fighter 6 (PC/Console) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
Cyber Citizen Shockman

PC Engine classic Cyber Citizen Shockman getting modern console release with English translation!

by SquallSnake on May 11, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden  are excited to announce the forthcoming release of Cyber Citizen Shockman, an iconic title previously released on PC Engine in Japan but never before released in the West. Due for release and launching [...]
8
 
Pretty Grils 2048 Strike

Sliding puzzle game Pretty Girls 2048 Strike coming soon

by SquallSnake on May 5, 2023
A new and exciting game type joins the popular Pretty Girls series! Pretty Girls 2048 Strike is a slide puzzle battle game where you move and combine number blocks to increase their damage counter. By sliding the blocks against enemies, you reduce their [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums