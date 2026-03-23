Action platformer Atomic Owl will have both roguelite and non-roguelite modes

EastAsiaSoft announced that side-scrolling action platformer Atomic Owl will release for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Store for Windows on May 20th, the latter of which includes Xbox Play Anywhere support. The game has already been released for PC, where it holds a 95% positive rating on Steam and is also available for purchase on GOG.

Atomic Owl is a gorgeously animated hack-and-slash action platformer with roguelite elements. Players take the role of a samurai-styled owl named Hidalgo Bladewing on his journey to rescue his companions from an old foe, accompanied by a brash-talking sword. Featuring vibrant hand-crafted pixel art and surreal imaginative settings inspired by Japanese culture and anachronistic fantasy, Atomic Owl delivers a rich and challenging gameplay experience amidst its heroic narrative. Console versions of Atomic Owl include a variety of rebalanced features, bug fixes and a new more accessible “NO ROGUELITE” mode, making it the definitive way to play the game for hardcore fans and newcomers alike.

Atomic Owl is originally developed by independent studio Monster Theater in close partnership with global publisher eastasiasoft. Console porting has also been handled by eastasiasoft. Digital pricing for console versions of Atomic Owl will be set at US$12.99/€12.99, plus a 10% launch discount will be available for select regions and platforms!

An avian story of a bird and a chatty blade unfurls its feathers! Hidalgo Bladewing and his companions return to their favorite ramen spot following a perilous mission, only to be confronted by the vengeful void crow Omega Wing. Two years later, Hidalgo must rescue his fallen companions from the clutches of this ruthless old foe with the help of a chaotic, brash-talking sword.

Atomic Owl is a pixel art-based single-player, side-scrolling roguelite that combines fast-paced platforming with dynamic hack-and-slash combat and a variety of weapons, powerups and a demonic blade. Journey through 8 roguelite zones, save your friends and take up arms against Omega Wing!

This definitive version of the game includes a “NO ROGUELITE” mode to experience the game in classic side-scrolling style, plus enjoy rebalanced weapons, improved sound and more across all modes!

Key Features:

Defeat hordes of menacing Tengu across 8 side-scrolling stages!

Attempt runs, try again, get stronger and ultimately prevail in roguelite style.

Choose from a wide variety of weapons, from swords and hammers to whips and more!

Take flight in winged sections and enjoy the serenity of gliding through the world of Judanest.

Enjoy dynamic dialogue with a voice-acted cast!

Transform into the powerful Void Crow to wreak havoc on your enemies.

Switch to non-roguelite mode to enjoy the game as a normal side-scroller!