Action Adventure game Dyna Bomb 2 now available on Xbox, Switch and PS soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 17, 2022
XBOX One
1
0
previous article
After Wave: Downfall (Xbox One) Review with stream
Dyna Bomb 2
Contents

Dyna Bomb 2, the action adventure game, is now live on  Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $19.99USD.

In Dyna Bomb 2, you play as the protagonist on a journey with Jack and Ela to defeat all of Dr. Brutus’ followers and help to clean up the wonderful tropical island they are on.

You can choose one of the two heroes or both if you prefer to play with a friend. Fly and shoot bombs across 8 beautiful and colorful levels.  Collecting coins and exploring hidden levels will enable you to buy new weapons and other types of upgrades.  All discoveries will help you on your adventure.

Dyna Bomb 2 features 8 different worlds with different levels for each world, secret levels, hidden areas and an amazing co-op mode among other exciting features.  The innovative co-op mode can best be explained when you give it a try.   


The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch on 18 August and on PlayStation 4 & 5 on August 19.  

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsXBOX OneXbox Series X
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
After Wave: Downfall (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
9
 
Avenging Spirit (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (PS4) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
Vikings on Trampolines
Vikings on Trampolines is the next game by Owlboy creators D-Pad Studio
 
City Eye 01 press material
Video surveillance simulator City Eye releases on Steam
 
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Timothy and the Tower of Mu now available on Steam – free demo
 
Crystal Project
MyGamer Visual Cast – Crystal Project (PC)
 
Space Tail
2.5D adventure platfomer Space Tail getting free prologue on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 
Dyna Bomb 2

Action Adventure game Dyna Bomb 2 now available on Xbox, Switch and PS soon

by SquallSnake on August 17, 2022
Dyna Bomb 2, the action adventure game, is now live on  Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $19.99USD. In Dyna Bomb 2, you play as the protagonist on a journey with Jack and Ela to defeat all of Dr. Brutus’ followers and help to clean up the wonderful [...]
1
 
Jitsu Squad

First look at Jitsu Squad a new 4p 2D beat’em up

by SquallSnake on August 16, 2022
Get ready for the wildest fighting game on the block! ININ Games is excited to announce that they will bring Tanuki Creative Studio’s fast-paced 2D beat ‘em up adventure Jitsu Squad to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), for [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums