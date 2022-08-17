Action Adventure game Dyna Bomb 2 now available on Xbox, Switch and PS soon

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Dyna Bomb 2, the action adventure game, is now live on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $19.99USD.

In Dyna Bomb 2, you play as the protagonist on a journey with Jack and Ela to defeat all of Dr. Brutus’ followers and help to clean up the wonderful tropical island they are on.

You can choose one of the two heroes or both if you prefer to play with a friend. Fly and shoot bombs across 8 beautiful and colorful levels. Collecting coins and exploring hidden levels will enable you to buy new weapons and other types of upgrades. All discoveries will help you on your adventure.

Dyna Bomb 2 features 8 different worlds with different levels for each world, secret levels, hidden areas and an amazing co-op mode among other exciting features. The innovative co-op mode can best be explained when you give it a try.



The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch on 18 August and on PlayStation 4 & 5 on August 19.