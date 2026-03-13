Acclaim set to release Super Basketball Classics featuring the Harlem Globetrotters

From playground rivalries to cheat-code-style moves, Super Basketball Classics. Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, reimagines basketball as both competitive arcade action and pure spectacle. Whether players are running a full season, challenging friends head-to-head, or dazzling the crowd with over-the-top Globetrotter performances, every match is designed to feel like a show.



“The Harlem Globetrotters are synonymous with basketball and entertainment,” said Alex Josef, CEO of Acclaim. “This game celebrates that spirit while honoring the classic arcade basketball experiences fans grew up loving while building a whole new generation of fans, for years to come. With tight controls, big personalities and instant pick-up & play action, Super Basketball Classics brings the Harlem Globetrotters legacy to gamers and sports fans around the world.”



“As we celebrate our centennial season the links that tie our vibrant past to popular culture of today continues to get stronger, and this partnership with Acclaim, literally brings this video game back to life for a new generation!” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “It fits perfectly for what we are striving to achieve now and into the future, which is to create opportunities for fans of any age, anywhere in the world and on any device to learn and enjoy all aspects of the Harlem Globetrotters in whatever manner they choose. We can’t wait to play!”