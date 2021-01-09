60 Parsecs! (Xbox One) Review

Full Review

60 Parsecs! is the same game as 60 Seconds! Reatomized but in space instead of taking place in a nuclear wasteland. The opening segment tasks the player with collecting a bunch of survival-based items before the 60 second timer expires, then turns into a game of survival from a visual novel interface.

The change to a space setting isn’t necessarily any better or worse than the wasteland environment from Robot Gentleman’s other title. However, the interface is cleaner and more polished here. Instead of droopy 3D models like in Reatomized, everything here is composed of 2D art and looks more refined.

The meat of the game is reading each day’s unique circumstance and selecting one of the available options. Choices are rarely obviously and often do not yield the result you think they could give. In fact, walking the path of the righteous could lead to disaster while being selfish might make you survive a little longer. Either way, each attempt is different and the randomness of this choose-your-own-adventure is what provides the biggest element of entertainment and charm.

Just As Good As: 60 Seconds! Reatomized

Make Difficult Decisions Also In: The Banner Saga series

Not As Cool As: making the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz