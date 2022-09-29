4-player Jitsu Squad coming this Winter

by SquallSnake on September 29, 2022
Jitsu Squad
It’s time to channel your inner animal and bust out your best and fastest moves because Jitsu Squad pre-orders are now live! ININ Games are proud to bring this adrenaline-tingling 2D beat ‘em up from Tanuki Creative Studio to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PlayStation 5 (PS5) this winter, with a digital release for the Xbox family of consoles planned for a later date.

Jitsu Squad brings back the fun of old-school brawlers from the 90s paired with an awesome hand-drawn cartoon look and the exciting style of modern beat ‘em ups, while staying true to the age-old arcade gaming rule: easy to learn, hard to master. Play alone or with up to four people in co-op mode against waves of enemies while amassing massive combo-chains and unleashing flashy super moves. Also, the game’s soundtrack was created by none other than Crush 40 singer Johnny Gioeli, famous for the iconic SONIC The Hedgehog music. Johnny’s hit single “Surfing on the Lava” is featured in the most recent trailer, which sees the Jitsu Squad hitting the lava waves on their boards.

Containing the soul of a powerful demon, the legendary Kusanagi Stone can grant godly powers to those who awaken it but has remained hidden over the centuries. Now, the wicked sorcerer Origami, destroyer of worlds and lord of darkness, has summoned ancient warriors to find the stone for him, cursing their souls and turning them into animals. Luckily, a mysterious monk called Ramen manages to save four warrior souls from Origami’s call: Hero, Baby, Jazz, and Aros, together are the Jitsu Squad!

Features:
-Fight lightning-fast, adrenaline-tingling battles
-4 playable characters – Turn your warrior into a real legend with the upgrade system and unique secondary weapons that open up new combos
-Slay your enemies in style with 100+ chain-combos, infinite juggles and Epic Super Specials that will make your heart beat faster
-Powerful in-game character transformations will get your blood boiling
-Tons of unique enemies to slay and 8 different planets to save
-Up to 4-player local couch co-op fun
-Team up with a friend in 2-player tag-team mode, where each player can choose up to 2 characters
-Enter the battlefield while blasting original tunes by Crush 40 singer Johnny Gioeli, famous for the iconic SONIC The Hedgehog music
-Fighting game input commands provide a nice 90s throwback

Limited Editions:

An explosive game like Jitsu Squad also deserves a bombastic Collector’s Edition, with insane items for fighting game fanatics. That’s why ININ Games is once again teaming up with Games Rocket, preparing exclusive editions that are only available in a limited quantity. You can place your pre-order right now at Gamesrocket.com.

The Collector’s Edition will include the following:
-Game for Nintendo Switch, PS4 or PS5
-Collector’s Edition box
-Colourful game manual
-Japanese-style hand fan
-Hand surfboard
-Artbook
-Soundtrack on CD
-Headband
-Acrylic diorama
-Paperwheel
-Reversible Poster
-Postcard set
-Stickersheet

