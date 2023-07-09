3D puzzle platformer SCARF now available on console

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 9, 2023
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
Neko Secret Homecoming (Switch) Review
next article
Swords & Bones 2 now available on Switch
SCARF
Contents

Summer has just started and Winter is still a few months away, but today is the time to get SCARF for your Xbox or PlayStation! Embark on an atmospheric and emotional journey with your trusty companion, a dragon-shaped scarf, and find out what it means to be a hero.

What does it mean to be a hero? Is it to fulfill your destiny or is it to rebel against it? Scarf is an exciting single-player 3D puzzle platformer that blends the idyllic reflectiveness of a walking simulator with a 3D platform game to offer an allegorical journey through three beautiful worlds. Will you discover their secrets? And at what price?

Now, kick back, relax, and experience a rich world with unexpectedly deep narrative lore. All of this is wrapped in a peaceful, family-friendly package.

Always remember that you are never alone
​As soon as you are born into the gorgeous world of SCARF, you are accompanied by a magical creature that has the ability to shape-shift. As a seemingly ordinary scarf, it wraps around your fragile avatar. It needs your help, finding its home and its mother. Follow the souls who stole the keys to the portal back home. During your adventures in SCARF, you will have to solve all kinds of increasingly complex puzzles, overcome daunting obstacles and discover gorgeous new places by using a wide variety of interesting mechanics. Do not fear the puzzles and challenges as the game mechanics are quite forgiving. Take your time, ease your breath, and immerse in this wild world.

Features:

  • A journey for all ages with multiple narrative levels
  • Beautiful scenarios
  • A stunning art style
  • A mysterious polymorphic scarf in the shape of a dragon
  • An alternate ending awaits players who explore every nook and cranny of the world
  • Adaptive orchestral music
  • A magical world with a legendary mythology
  • Exploration, puzzles, and platforms that make for an adventure worth remembering

SCARF is available now for $9.99/€9.99 on PlayStation and Xbox. It has previously only been available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Platformer, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPCPlatformerPS4XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Neko Secret Homecoming (Switch) Review
3.5
12
 
Reverie: Sweet As Edition (XSX) Review with Stream
8.0
 
Full Quiet (XSX) Review with stream (new NES game)
6.0
Platforms
 
Feeble Light banner
3-tone pixel art shooter Feeble Light coming soon
 
Pool Cleaning Simulator Art
MyGamer Visual Cast – Pool Cleaning Simulator (PC Early Access Demo)
 
Full Quiet
8-bit Legit bringing indie NES game Full Quiet to modern consoles
 
Running Fable
Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon
 
Brain Show
Brain Show (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
EchoBlade

Blind dungeon crawler EchoBlade now available on console

by SquallSnake on July 9, 2023
Blinded and trapped inside a labyrinthian dungeon tower, every sound you make illuminates your path to freedom! In EchoBlade, danger lurks around every darkened corner, from trap doors and chambers filled with toxic fumes to halls patrolled by crusader [...]
5
 
Swords and Bones 2

Swords & Bones 2 now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on July 9, 2023
Swords & Bones 2 is a continuation of the retro action-adventure game of the same name. This time, as fearless female warrior Beatrice, players will set out on a lethal journey to save the kingdom of Gaudia, which is slowly sinking into demonic [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums