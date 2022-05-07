2D roguelite Helvetii getting Switch and PS4 release

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Red Art Games announced the upcoming release of Helvetii on Nintendo Switch and PS4 in the West. Helvetii is an Action game developed by Team KwaKwa and published on consoles by Red Art Games.

In addition to Helvetii’s digital release on the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store, 999 PS4 Standard physical editions and 500 PS4 copies of the Helvetii Original Game Soundtrack Edition will also be published by Red Art Games. Standard and Original Game Soundtrack Edition copies will be up for preorder for €24.99 and €34.99 respectively beginning May 6th at 7PM CEST on the official Red Art Games online store. Helvetii is currently expected to release before the end of 2022.

Helvetii is a 2D Action Roguelite game centered around the exploration of the ancient mythology and history of the Gaulish Helvetii tribes as well as myths from Celtic and other diverse cultures, and the adaptation of all those elements into a challenging, fast-paced modern Action game with a beautiful art style.

Take control of a diverse cast of characters including a fierce young warchief, a naïve but dexterous fox-turned-man or a cunning druid wielding primitive forces, and use their unique and varied combat skills to fight your way through hordes of creatures and put an end to the rot that has taken over both the land as well as their hearts.

Combat in Helvetii takes many forms. Players will be able to create combo strings, parry enemy attacks, break their guard, juggle them in the air, throw projectiles at them, evade their more powerful attacks and even use a variety of powers which will help them get through Helvetii’s journey.

Helvetii’s soundtrack is composed by the very talented Dale North (Sword of the Necromancer, River City Girls, Dreamscaper) in association with Scarlet Moon Productions. Vocals are provided by Emi Evans, who sang on NieR and NieR:Automata’s soundtracks.

Features:

■ Three unique playable characters

■ Room and power-ups are randomly redistributed at the start of each playthrough

■ Wield numerous powers bestowed upon you by primal deities

■ Carefully crafted and detailed 2D environments

■ Soundtrack composed by Dale North with vocals by Emi Evans

■ Texts in English, French, Swiss German, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese