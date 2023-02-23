2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 23, 2023
PC
0
Planet Cube Edge
Contents

Planet Cube: Edge throws players into a peaceful, cube-shaped world disrupted by an unknown force. While most cubes run to the nearest exit, one square-headed lab technician named Edge finds it in himself to save the world with his abilities to shoot, jump, and dash. In this high-speed, high-skill platforming action, quick responses and unlimited respawns will see you battle through hordes of invading enemies. In a bid to save the world, players will find themselves navigating through an underwater science facility, packed full of enemies and perils aplenty.

Planet Cube: Edge is a pixel art 2D platformer from Sunna Entertainment and Firestoke now available on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

