Xuan Yuan Sword 7 now available digitally, physically soon

by SquallSnake on September 30, 2021
Playstation 4
Xuan Yuan Sword 7
Developer and publisher eastasiasoft is thrilled to announce that Xuan Yuan Sword 7 is out now digitally on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The first game in the 30-year-old legendary series to come to the West, this entry offers a standalone story following hero Taishi Zhao, making it the perfect entry point for newcomers.

For a full overview of Xuan Yuan Sword 7‘s story and gameplay, eastasiasoft has released the following gameplay commentary video exploring the game’s story, setting, and mechanics. Witness the game’s fantastical beasts, cryptic environmental puzzles, ancient board games, and a deep combat system that includes summon monsters!

Set 2000 years ago in China near the end of Western Han rule, Xuan Yuan Sword 7 sees Taishi following the trail of a mysterious bamboo slip from the crypt of Marquis of Liu that promised prosperity, but only brought famine and misery in its wake. To protect his family and seek out the truth of this calamity, Taishi Zhao embarks upon a journey through a mythological realm full of otherworldly beings bent on his destruction.

Players must master a variety of fighting techniques on their adventure, blocking, dodging, riposting and slashing their way through stylish combat encounters. They will also need to harness Taishi’s abilities to slow down time, absorb monsters and even alter the environment to succeed against the many mythological monsters that stand in their way. 

This collaborative effort from eastasiasoft, SOFTSTAR and DOMO, published in partnership with Maximum Games in North America, Europe and Australia, is a celebration of ancient China’s landscape, civilization and culture. With a story deeply rooted in ancient Chinese history and mythology, Xuan Yuan Sword 7 reimagines both as one fantastical and chaotic realm under the governance of a new Xin Dynasty. Witness the final destiny of the Mohists who believed in an ancient philosophy of logic, rational thought, and science that was once as popular as Confucianism in China 2200 years ago.

“We’re thrilled that players can now get their hands on Xuan Yuan Sword 7 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” said Joshua M French, Community Manager at eastasiasoft. “It’s great that a series with such a long and storied legacy has finally made it to the West and that a whole new audience can experience the mythological wonders and exciting combat that it has to offer.”

Retail editions will be produced in partnership with Maximum Games, available at all major retailers in North America, Europe and Australia or directly from Maximum Games starting October 12th.

