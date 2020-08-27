Xbox One version of Giraffe and Annika now available alongside PS4 and Switch

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Giraffe and Annika has been released on PS4 and Switch but now it is also available on Xbox One.

Giraffe and Annika is the latest work from Saito Atsushi, founder of atelier mimina. He has previously worked on legendary titles such as the music battle action game Gitaroo Man and Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan before going independent. Giraffe and Annika is the product of 4 solid years of development. TOMZUIN H, renowned sound artist, led the work on sound design of the game and is responsible for the phenomenal soundtrack and even the environmental sound design of Giraffe and Annika.

Annika, a girl who has lost her memories, is tasked by a mysterious character called Giraffe to collect the star fragments scattered across Spica Island. Explore this beautiful island and unlock the secrets it holds.

Adventure Gameplay

Explore Spica Island to find and collect items and unlock the mystery of the island.

As Annika gains new abilities she will be able to access more areas to explore, take in the sights such as a very unique art gallery and a magnificent clifftop observatory.

Dungeon Gameplay

Make your way past the traps and obstacles of the 5 dungeons scattered around the island to find the star fragments.

Rhythm Gameplay

Face off against the boss of each dungeon in a rhythm game battle. With Easy, Normal and Hard difficulties to match your rhythm game skills, enjoy the awesome battle themes and this fresh take on boss battles.