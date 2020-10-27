Xbox games on sale for the week of October 27, 2020

The following Xbox games are discounted through November 2, 2020:
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2Dark Xbox One Game 90% Shocktober Sale 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Agony Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 60% Shocktober Sale Alien: Isolation Season Pass Add-On 80% Shocktober Sale Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober Sale Aliens vs Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Shocktober Sale Amnesia: Collection Xbox One Game 90% Shocktober Sale AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 70% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 30% Shocktober Sale Beholder 2 Xbox One Game 40% DWG* BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale Black Mirror Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober Sale Blackguards 2 Xbox One Game 67% Shocktober Sale Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale Borderlands 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% Shocktober Sale Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober Sale Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Carrion Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Shocktober Sale Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Shocktober Sale Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Shocktober Sale Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Shocktober Sale Chasm Xbox One Game 50% DWG* CODE SHIFTER Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober Sale Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Condemned: Criminal Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shocktober Sale Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shocktober Sale DayD: Through Time Xbox One Game 50% DWG* DayZ Xbox Game Pass 40% Shocktober Sale DayZ Livonia Add-On 20% Shocktober Sale Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober Sale Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Shocktober Sale Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Shocktober Sale Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Shocktober Sale Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Shocktober Sale Dead Space Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale Dead Space 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale Dead Space 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 40% Shocktober Sale Destiny 2: Shadowkeep + Season Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition Add-On 35% Shocktober Sale Destroy All Humans! Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Shocktober Sale Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober Sale Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 20% Shocktober Sale Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Don’t Starve Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober Sale Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober Sale DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Shocktober Sale DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Dungeons 3 Xbox One Game 40% Shocktober Sale Dying Light Xbox One Game 33% Shocktober Sale Dying Light: Season Pass Add-On 60% Shocktober Sale Dying Light: The Following Add-On 60% Shocktober Sale Fade To Silence Xbox One Game 67% Shocktober Sale Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 67% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack Add-On 25% Shocktober Sale Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Gears 5 Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Get Even Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shocktober Sale God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Shocktober Sale Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober Sale Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 75% Shocktober Sale Hello Neighbor: Home Invader Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Shocktober Sale Hellpoint Xbox One Game 20% Shocktober Sale Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Hunt: Showdown – Master Hunter Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Hunt: Showdown – The Bayou Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale HyperParasite Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3 Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Infinite – Beyond The Mind Xbox One Game 30% DWG* Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Shocktober Sale It’s Quiz Time Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober Sale Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios Add-On 70% Shocktober Sale Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Layers Of Fear 2 Xbox One Game 67% Shocktober Sale LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Little Nightmares Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Shocktober Sale Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Metro Exodus Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Shocktober Sale Monstrum Xbox One Game 25% Shocktober Sale Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Mortal Shell Xbox One Game 20% DWG* MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale MotoGP 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Murder Miners Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale Murder Miners – Believer’s Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 85% Shocktober Sale MXGP3 Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG* My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG* NBA Live 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG* Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Necropolis Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale Observation Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Shocktober Sale Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale Paladins Dragon Rider Pack Xbox One Game 35% Shocktober Sale Pathologic 2 Xbox Game Pass 45% Shocktober Sale Pato Box Xbox Play Anywhere 80% DWG* Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle Add-On 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes Add-On 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Shocktober Sale Prey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober Sale Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober Sale Prey: Mooncrash Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale Raccoon City Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Remnant: From The Ashes Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober Sale Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Shocktober Sale Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober Sale Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober Sale Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Shocktober Sale Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shocktober Sale Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness Awakened Add-On 75% Shocktober Sale Rise of the Tomb Raider – Endurance Mode Add-On 75% Shocktober Sale Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch Add-On 75% Shocktober Sale Royal Roads Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Secret Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Shocktober Sale Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale Shadows: Awakening Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG* Skelattack Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober Sale Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale SOMA Xbox One Game 90% Shocktober Sale South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% DWG* South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG* South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60% DWG* South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Space Engineers Xbox One Game 30% DWG* Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2019 Xbox One Game 30% DWG* Spacejacked Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Sparkle Unleashed Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Star Crossed Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale Star Wars Battlefront Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Jedi Starfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars Republic Commando Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale STAR WARS: Squadrons Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Star Wars Mandalorian Sale State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Shocktober Sale STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Steredenn: Binary Stars Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale The BioWare Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale The Crew Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 67% DWG* The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One Game 60% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale The Evil Within Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober Sale The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% Shocktober Sale The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories Xbox One Game 65% Shocktober Sale The Mummy Demastered Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale The Persistence Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober Sale The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One Game 60% DWG* The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG* The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG* The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober Sale The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Shocktober Sale Thief Xbox One Game 85% Shocktober Sale Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge Map Add-On 85% Shocktober Sale This Is The Police Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Titanfall 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass Add-On 20% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober Sale Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober Sale Wizards of Brandel Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG* Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober Sale Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober Sale Zombie Army 4: Season Pass One Add-On 33% Shocktober Sale Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober Sale
