Xbox games on sale for the week of October 27, 2020

by SquallSnake on October 27, 2020
XBOX 360
21
0
previous article
Legends Gamer Pro Now Available - AtGames Brings the Full Features of an Arcade Machine to Televisions
next article
Danger Gazers (Switch) Review
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through November 2, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2DarkXbox One Game90%Shocktober Sale
7 Days to DieXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Adam’s Venture: OriginsXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
AgonyXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
Alien: IsolationXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Alien: Isolation Season PassAdd-On80%Shocktober Sale
Alien: Isolation – The CollectionXbox One Game60%Shocktober Sale
Aliens vs PredatorXbox One Backward Compatible60%Shocktober Sale
Amnesia: CollectionXbox One Game90%Shocktober Sale
AO Tennis 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One Game70%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
BattletoadsXbox Game Pass30%Shocktober Sale
Beholder 2Xbox One Game40%DWG*
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
Black MirrorXbox One Game70%Shocktober Sale
Blackguards 2Xbox One Game67%Shocktober Sale
Bleeding EdgeXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Blood Bowl 2: Official ExpansionAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
BombfestXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3Xbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On20%Shocktober Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game60%DWG*
CarrionXbox Game Pass25%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Harmony of DespairXbox One Backward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of ShadowXbox One Backward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDXbox One Backward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: SOTNXbox One Backward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
ChasmXbox One Game50%DWG*
CODE SHIFTERXbox One Game70%Shocktober Sale
Code VeinXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Condemned: Criminal OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and DeathXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
DayD: Through TimeXbox One Game50%DWG*
DayZXbox Game Pass40%Shocktober Sale
DayZ LivoniaAdd-On20%Shocktober Sale
Dead AllianceXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer EditionXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill EditionXbox One Game30%Shocktober Sale
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Dead Island Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Shocktober Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Dead Rising 4Xbox One X Enhanced85%Shocktober Sale
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Shocktober Sale
Dead SpaceXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 2Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 3Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Demon’s Tier+Xbox One Game25%DWG*
Destiny 2: ForsakenAdd-On40%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep + SeasonAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Upgrade EditionAdd-On35%Shocktober Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox One X Enhanced20%Shocktober Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One Game70%Shocktober Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter BundleXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game20%Shocktober Sale
Don’t Knock TwiceXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Don’t Starve Mega PackXbox One Game60%Shocktober Sale
Don’t Starve Together: Console EditionXbox One Game60%Shocktober Sale
DOOM Eternal Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober Sale
DOOM Eternal Standard EditionXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Dungeons 3Xbox One Game40%Shocktober Sale
Dying LightXbox One Game33%Shocktober Sale
Dying Light: Season PassAdd-On60%Shocktober Sale
Dying Light: The FollowingAdd-On60%Shocktober Sale
Fade To SilenceXbox One Game67%Shocktober Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One Game67%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced60%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper PackAdd-On25%Shocktober Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Gears 5 Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Get EvenXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Ghostbusters: The Video Game RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
God’s TriggerXbox One X Enhanced30%Shocktober Sale
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One Game60%DWG*
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship EditionXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Haunted Halloween ’86Xbox One Game70%Shocktober Sale
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Hello NeighborXbox Game Pass75%Shocktober Sale
Hello Neighbor: Home Invader BundleXbox One Game67%Shocktober Sale
HellpointXbox One Game20%Shocktober Sale
Home Sweet HomeXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Horror Of The DeepXbox One X Enhanced35%Spotlight Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Master Hunter EditionXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Bayou EditionXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
HyperParasiteXbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3Xbox One Game80%DWG*
Infinite – Beyond The MindXbox One Game30%DWG*
Infliction: Extended CutXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober Sale
It’s Quiz TimeXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox One Game70%Shocktober Sale
Just Cause 4 – Los DemoniosAdd-On70%Shocktober Sale
Killing Floor 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Layers Of Fear 2Xbox One Game67%Shocktober Sale
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original TrilogyXbox One Backward Compatible67%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass75%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete SagaXbox One Backward Compatible75%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Lichdom: BattlemageXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Little NightmaresXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Shocktober Sale
Little Nightmares Complete EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Mad MaxXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Metro ExodusXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Metro Redux BundleXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Shocktober Sale
MonstrumXbox One Game25%Shocktober Sale
Mordheim: City of the DamnedXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Mortal ShellXbox One Game20%DWG*
MotoGP 17Xbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
MotoGP 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Murder MinersXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Murder Miners – Believer’s PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One Game85%Shocktober Sale
MXGP3Xbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One Game50%DWG*
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
NBA Live 19Xbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One Game25%DWG*
NecropolisXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass25%Shocktober Sale
Newt OneXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
ObservationXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Outlast 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Shocktober Sale
Outlast: Bundle of TerrorXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
OutwardXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Paladins Dragon Rider PackXbox One Game35%Shocktober Sale
Pathologic 2Xbox Game Pass45%Shocktober Sale
Pato BoxXbox Play Anywhere80%DWG*
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars PinballXbox Play Anywhere70%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 BundleAdd-On50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the ForceXbox Play Anywhere50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes WithinXbox Play Anywhere50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 BundleXbox One Game50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo PackXbox Play Anywhere50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens PackXbox Play Anywhere50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last JediXbox Play Anywhere50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung HeroesAdd-On50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2Xbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Shocktober Sale
PreyXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
Prey: MooncrashAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Raccoon City EditionXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From The AshesXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete EditionXbox One Game30%Shocktober Sale
Remothered: Tormented FathersXbox One X Enhanced65%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Shocktober Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year CelebrationXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness AwakenedAdd-On75%Shocktober Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Endurance ModeAdd-On75%Shocktober Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the WitchAdd-On75%Shocktober Sale
Royal RoadsXbox One Game60%DWG*
Secret NeighborXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceXbox One X Enhanced35%Shocktober Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Shadows: AwakeningXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Silent Hill: HD CollectionXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
SINE MORAXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
SkelattackXbox One Game60%Shocktober Sale
Slender: The ArrivalXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
SOMAXbox One Game90%Shocktober Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One Game70%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%DWG*
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One Game60%DWG*
Space EngineersXbox One Game30%DWG*
Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2019Xbox One Game30%DWG*
SpacejackedXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Sparkle UnleashedXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Star CrossedXbox One Game20%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars BattlefrontXbox One Backward Compatible50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One Backward Compatible50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One Game50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyXbox One Backward Compatible50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Jedi StarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderXbox One X Enhanced50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsXbox One Backward Compatible50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars Republic CommandoXbox One Backward Compatible50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicXbox One Backward Compatible50%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
STAR WARS: SquadronsXbox One X Enhanced25%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedXbox One Backward Compatible75%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed IIXbox One Backward Compatible75%Star Wars Mandalorian Sale
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut EditionXbox Game Pass30%Shocktober Sale
STEEPXbox One X Enhanced50%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Steredenn: Binary StarsXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive EditionXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
The CrewXbox One Game w/ Free Trial67%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One Game60%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
The Evil WithinXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
The Evil Within 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
The Evil Within Digital BundleXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
The Evil Within Season PassAdd-On40%Shocktober Sale
The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of MemoriesXbox One Game65%Shocktober Sale
The Mummy DemasteredXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
The PersistenceXbox One Game30%Shocktober Sale
The Raven RemasteredXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)Xbox One Game60%DWG*
The Surge 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
The TechnomancerXbox One Game75%DWG*
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete SeasonXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: Season TwoXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive SeriesXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober Sale
ThiefXbox One Game85%Shocktober Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Shocktober Sale
This Is The PoliceXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 PassAdd-On20%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One Game80%Shocktober Sale
Tour de France 2018Xbox One Game80%DWG*
Townsmen – A Kingdom RebuiltXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2Xbox One Game70%Shocktober Sale
Wizards of BrandelXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Xenon Valkyrie+Xbox One Game80%DWG*
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%Shocktober Sale
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass OneAdd-On33%Shocktober Sale
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One Game75%Shocktober Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alien RageArcade75%DWG*
Aliens vs PredatorBackward Compatible60%Shocktober Sale
Black Knight SwordArcade75%DWG*
Castlevania Harmony of DespairBackward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Lords of ShadowBackward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Symphony of the NightBackward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of FateBackward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
CondemnedBackward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
DarksidersBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Dead SpaceBackward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 2Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 3Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original TrilogyBackward Compatible67%DWG*
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone WarsBackward Compatible75%DWG*
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete SagaBackward Compatible75%DWG*
MotoGP 14Games On Demand90%DWG*
MX vs. ATV AliveGames On Demand75%DWG*
MXGP – The Official Motocross VideogameGames On Demand90%DWG*
Silent Hill: HD CollectionBackward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Sine MoraBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2Games On Demand80%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – GoldGames On Demand85%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian StrikeAdd-On80%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior – Map PackAdd-On80%DWG*
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!Arcade75%DWG*
Star Wars BattlefrontBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront IIBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Star Wars Jedi StarfighterBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Star Wars PinballAdd-On70%DWG*
Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the ForceAdd-On50%DWG*
Star Wars Pinball: Heroes WithinAdd-On50%DWG*
Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens PackAdd-On50%DWG*
Star Wars Republic CommandoBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed IIBackward Compatible75%DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One
discountNewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ziggy The Chaser (Switch) Review
4.0
3
 
Golden Force (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Ghostanoid (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Here’s when R-Type Final 2 will be released
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC)
 
Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC
 
Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS4/PS5) Preview
 
Co-op puzzler Magic Twins coming to Switch and PC in March
View All
Latest News
      
 

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne now available

by SquallSnake on January 31, 2021
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is now available in North America for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and Steam®! Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is a video game adaptation of the [...]
7
 

Here’s when R-Type Final 2 will be released

by SquallSnake on January 31, 2021
﻿R-Type Final 2 will release on April 30, 2021 in North America, Europe, and Oceania for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. ﻿
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums