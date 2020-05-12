Xbox games on sale for the week of May 12, 2020

by squallsnake on May 12, 2020
XBOX 360
1
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale this week.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
#KILLALLZOMBIESXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
20XX*Xbox One Game50%DWG
ABZUXbox One Game65%Publisher Sale
Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode BundleXbox One Game50%Start Your Engines Sale
All-Star Fruit RacingXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%Start Your Engines Sale
Animal Super SquadXbox One Game70%Start Your Engines Sale
Aqua Moto Racing UtopiaXbox One Game50%Start Your Engines Sale
Assetto CorsaXbox One Game75%Start Your Engines Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season PassAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLCAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)*Xbox One Game50%DWG
Battlefield V Standard Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
Battlefield V Year 2 Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Beach Buggy RacingXbox One Game60%Start Your Engines Sale
Bears Can’t Drift!?Xbox One Game40%Start Your Engines Sale
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Bomber Crew*Xbox Game Pass70%DWG
Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition*Xbox Game Pass75%DWG
Book of DemonsXbox One Game20%Publisher Sale
Boom Ball 1+2+3 BundleXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Bridge Constructor StuntsXbox One Game60%Start Your Engines Sale
Brothers: A Tale Of Two SonsXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And BeansXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced75%Start Your Engines Sale
Car Mechanic SimulatorXbox One Game40%Start Your Engines Sale
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One Game75%Start Your Engines Sale
Coffin DodgersXbox One Game65%Start Your Engines Sale
ControlXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Crashbots*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Crossout – The Inventor PackAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ PackAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Dangerous DrivingXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
Degrees Of Separation*Xbox One Game80%DWG
Destiny 2: Forsaken*Add-On40%DWG
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep*Add-On40%DWG
Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition*Add-On33%DWG
DiRT Rally 2.0Xbox Game Pass70%Start Your Engines Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox Game Pass60%Start Your Engines Sale
Driven Out*Xbox One Game50%DWG
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Ethan: Meteor HunterXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
F1 2018Xbox Game Pass80%Start Your Engines Sale
Fallout 76Xbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Final Star*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass30%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass30%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass30%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere30%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere30%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere30%Start Your Engines Sale
Gems of War – Lapina Avatar PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Gems of War – Legendary Starter PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Gems of War – Mini VIP PackAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade PackAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Gift of ParthaxXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
GravelXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Gravel Season PassAdd-On80%Start Your Engines Sale
Gravel Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
GRIDXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
GrizzlandXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
HITMAN – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Horizon Chase TurboXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
How To Survive 2Xbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
IndivisibleXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On10%Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*Xbox One Game75%DWG
Lifeless Planet: Premier EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 1*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Lost SeaXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Memories of MarsXbox One X Enhanced30%Publisher Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season PassAdd-On40%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3Xbox One X Enhanced40%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Jam Steel TitansXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
MotoGP 19Xbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
Mushroom QuestXbox One Game35%Spotlight Sale
Music RacerXbox One X Enhanced40%Start Your Engines Sale
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One BundleAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One Game70%Start Your Engines Sale
NBA 2K20 Legend Edition*Xbox Game Pass75%DWG
Need for SpeedXbox One Game75%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced60%Start Your Engines Sale
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
Need for Speed RivalsXbox One Game75%Start Your Engines Sale
Need for Speed Ultimate BundleXbox One X Enhanced67%Start Your Engines Sale
NHL 20 Deluxe Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
NHL 20 Ultimate Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
ONRUSHXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
ONRUSH Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Payday 2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle!Add-On75%Publisher Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Crimewave CollectionAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – John Wick HeistsAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Scarface Character PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Sydney Character PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butchers BBQ PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Golden Grin Casino PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Penarium*Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%DWG
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic DefenseAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and RiftsAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Project CARS 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Start Your Engines Sale
Project CARS 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Start Your Engines Sale
Project CARS 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Project CARS – Digital EditionXbox One Game80%Start Your Engines Sale
Project CARS – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Start Your Engines Sale
Raging Justice*Xbox One Game75%DWG
Redout: Lightspeed EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
RGX: ShowdownXbox One Game75%Start Your Engines Sale
RIDEXbox One Game80%Start Your Engines Sale
RIDE 3Xbox One X Enhanced75%Start Your Engines Sale
RIDE 3 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Start Your Engines Sale
RIDE 3 – Season PassAdd-On75%Start Your Engines Sale
Riptide GP: RenegadeXbox Game Pass60%Start Your Engines Sale
Road RedemptionXbox One Game60%Start Your Engines Sale
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption*Xbox One Game55%DWG
Skelly Selest*Xbox One Game67%DWG
SnakeybusXbox One Game25%Start Your Engines Sale
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Space Hulk: Tactics*Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
Super Pixel RacersXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
Super Space Serpent SE*Xbox Play Anywhere60%DWG
Super Street: The GameXbox One X Enhanced60%Start Your Engines Sale
Super Toy CarsXbox One Game60%Start Your Engines Sale
Team Sonic RacingXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
Tennis World TourXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
The AssemblyXbox One Game55%Spotlight Sale
The CrewXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew and Trackmania TurboXbox One Game75%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew Calling All UnitsAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One Game70%Start Your Engines Sale
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
The Outer Worlds*Xbox Game Pass35%DWG
The Technomancer*Xbox One Game80%DWG
Time RecoilXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced85%DWG
TrailblazersXbox One Game60%Start Your Engines Sale
TRAX – Build it, Race itXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Trials FusionXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%Start Your Engines Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One Game70%Start Your Engines Sale
Truck DriverXbox One X Enhanced30%Start Your Engines Sale
Truck Racing ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced60%Start Your Engines Sale
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced33%Start Your Engines Sale
Ultimate Racing 2DXbox One Game30%Start Your Engines Sale
Unbox: Newbie’s AdventureXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
V-Rally 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
VirginiaXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One Game60%Start Your Engines Sale
WRC 8 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced60%Start Your Engines Sale
WreckfestXbox One X Enhanced20%Start Your Engines Sale
Wreckfest DeluxeXbox One Game20%Start Your Engines Sale
Wreckfest Season PassAdd-On20%Start Your Engines Sale
WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass*Add-On50%DWG
WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional Wrestling*Add-On50%DWG
XCOM 2 Collection*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
XCOM 2*Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Xenon RacerXbox One X Enhanced90%Start Your Engines Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Crazy TaxiBackward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
DAYTONA USABackward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
MotoGP14Games On Demand90%DWG
MotoGP15Games On Demand85%DWG
MX UnleashedBackward Compatible60%Spotlight Sale
MX vs. ATV ReflexBackward Compatible60%Spotlight Sale
MXGP – The Official Motocross VideogameGames On Demand80%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible67%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible67%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible50%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible50%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible50%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible50%DWG
