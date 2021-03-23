Xbox games on sale for the week of March 23, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted now through March 30, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|A HERO AND A GARDEN
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Farming Sale
|Age of Booty
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Almost There: The Platformer
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG*
|AO Tennis 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|ASCENDANCE – First Horizon
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|ASTRONEER
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Farming Sale
|Asura’s Wrath
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Atomicrops
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Farming Sale
|Bee Simulator
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Beyond Enemy Lines 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Beyond Eyes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|BFF or Die
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Blue Dragon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Bombslinger
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Farming Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Farming Sale
|Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG*
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Cyber Protocol
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dark Quest 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Deponia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|DWG*
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Farming Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Farming Sale
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Farming Sale
|F1 2019
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Farm Together
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Farming Sale
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Farming Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Farming Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Farming Sale
|Feather
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Flock!
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Forager
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Farming Sale
|Fury Unleashed
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Gnomes Garden 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Gnomes Garden: Lost King
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Gnomes Garden: New Home
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Farming Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Graveyard Keeper
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Farming Sale
|Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Farming Sale
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Farming Sale
|Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Farming Sale
|Horror Of The Deep
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Industry Giant 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Farming Sale
|JYDGE
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lost Artifacts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Lost Artifacts: Time Machine
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Farming Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Sigma
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Stone Seekers Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Venom
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Winter Soldier
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite World Warriors Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Avenging Army Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black Panther
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black Widow
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Monster Hunter
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Mystic Masters Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|MEGA MAN 10
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|MEGA MAN 9
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Saga Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Micro Machines World Series
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Truck Championship
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Moonlighter
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Farming Sale
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Farming Sale
|My Universe – My Baby
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Never Alone Arctic Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Never Alone: Foxtales
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Onimusha: Warlords
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Ooblets
|Xbox Game Preview
|20%
|Farming Sale
|Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override 2 Season Pass
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|DWG*
|Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|DWG*
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|PixARK
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Farming Sale
|Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Farming Sale
|Pro Fishing Simulator
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Professional Farmer 2017
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Professional Farmer: American Dream
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Farming Sale
|Pure Farming 2018
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Farming Sale
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Raging Justice
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|RER2 Episode Four: Metamorphosis
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|RER2 Episode Three: Judgment
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|RER2 Episode Two: Contemplation
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model”
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model”
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards Unlock
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Royal Roads
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Ruinverse
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG*
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shotgun Farmers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Farming Sale
|Siegecraft Commander
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slide Stars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Slime Rancher
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Speed 3 – Grand Prix
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|Spy Chameleon
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stardew Valley
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Farming Sale
|Story of a Gladiator
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Street Fighter IV
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Summer in Mara
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Farming Sale
|Super Soccer Blast
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Volley Blast
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Surviving Mars
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Farming Sale
|Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Farming Sale
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Long Journey Home
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Farming Sale
|The Mosaic
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Time Recoil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tour de France 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|DWG*
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Farming Sale
|Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG*
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|West of Dead
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|DWG*
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Anna – Extended Edition
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Asura’s Wrath
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Blood Knights
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Flock!
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet Lost Colonies
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MEGA MAN 10
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MEGA MAN 9
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Street Fighter IV
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
