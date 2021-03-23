Xbox games on sale for the week of March 23, 2021

by SquallSnake on March 23, 2021
XBOX 360
28
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted now through March 30, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2K Ball N’ Brawl BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
A HERO AND A GARDENXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Farming Sale
Age of BootyXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Almost There: The PlatformerXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
AO Tennis 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
ASCENDANCE – First HorizonXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
ASTRONEERXbox Game Pass50%Farming Sale
Asura’s WrathXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
AtomicropsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Farming Sale
Bee SimulatorXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Beyond Enemy Lines 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Beyond EyesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
BFF or DieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Blue DragonXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
BombslingerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One PackXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Farming Sale
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Farming Sale
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On25%DWG*
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TimeSmart Delivery35%Spotlight Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Cyber ProtocolXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Dark Quest 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Dead Rising 2: Case WestXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case ZeroXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
DeponiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%DWG*
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume PackAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super VergilAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced20%Publisher Sale
DiRT 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Farming Sale
Don’t Starve Together: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Farming Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
EARTHLOCKXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Farming Sale
F1 2019Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & ProstXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Farm TogetherXbox One X Enhanced35%Farming Sale
Farmer’s DynastyXbox One X Enhanced70%Farming Sale
Farming Simulator 19Xbox One X Enhanced33%Farming Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Farming Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced20%Farming Sale
FeatherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help WantedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Flock!Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
ForagerXbox Game Pass30%Farming Sale
Fury UnleashedXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Gnomes Garden 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Farming Sale
Gnomes Garden: Lost KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Farming Sale
Gnomes Garden: New HomeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Farming Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Graveyard KeeperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Farming Sale
Graveyard Keeper Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Farming Sale
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE CompleteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Farming Sale
Harvest Moon: Mad DashXbox Play Anywhere50%Farming Sale
Horror Of The DeepXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Industry Giant 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Farming Sale
JYDGESmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Lost ArtifactsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Farming Sale
Lost Artifacts: Time MachineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Lost Planet 2Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet 3Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies EditionXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry GodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Farming Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite SigmaAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Stone Seekers Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite VenomAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Winter SoldierAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite World Warriors Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Avenging Army Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black PantherAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black WidowAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Cosmic Crusaders Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Monster HunterAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Mystic Masters Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
MEGA MAN 10Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Publisher Sale
MEGA MAN 9Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Metro Saga BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Micro Machines World SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Monster Truck ChampionshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
MoonlighterXbox Game Pass70%Farming Sale
My Time at PortiaXbox Game Pass67%Farming Sale
My Universe – My BabyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Never Alone Arctic CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Never Alone: FoxtalesAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
OobletsXbox Game Preview20%Farming Sale
Overlord: Fellowship of EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Override 2 Season PassXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Override 2: Super Mech LeagueSmart Delivery35%DWG*
Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery35%DWG*
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
PixARKXbox One X Enhanced65%Farming Sale
Prison Architect: Total Lockdown BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Farming Sale
Pro Fishing SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Professional Farmer 2017Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Farming Sale
Professional Farmer: American DreamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Farming Sale
Pure Farming 2018Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Farming Sale
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Farming Sale
Raging JusticeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
RER2 Episode Four: MetamorphosisAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
RER2 Episode Three: JudgmentAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
RER2 Episode Two: ContemplationAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC PackAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model”Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model”Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack SwapAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1Add-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 End of ZoeAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2Add-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Royal RoadsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Farming Sale
RuinverseXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG*
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Shotgun FarmersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Farming Sale
Siegecraft CommanderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Slide StarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Slime RancherXbox Game Pass70%Farming Sale
Speed 3 – Grand PrixXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Spy ChameleonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Stardew ValleyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Farming Sale
Story of a GladiatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Street Fighter IVXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
StriderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Summer in MaraXbox Play Anywhere40%Farming Sale
Super Soccer BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade EditionXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Super Volley BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Surviving MarsXbox Game Pass70%Farming Sale
Surviving Mars – First Colony EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Farming Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The Fisherman – Fishing PlanetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
The Long Journey HomeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Farming Sale
The MosaicXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Time RecoilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Tour de France 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Farming Sale
Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous DrivingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer Pack: Hack and SlashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – EarthbloodOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
West of DeadXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
WRC 8 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Age of BootyBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Anna – Extended EditionArcade80%DWG*
Asura’s WrathBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Blood KnightsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Blue DragonBackward Compatible75%DWG*
CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet All-In-One PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case WestBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case ZeroBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Final Fight: Double ImpactBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Flock!Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet 3Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet Lost ColoniesBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
MEGA MAN 10Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
MEGA MAN 9Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 0Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 4Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 5Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories BundleAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 6Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon CityGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2Games On Demand80%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – GoldGames On Demand85%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian StrikeAdd-On80%DWG*
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map PackAdd-On80%DWG*
Street Fighter IVBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade EditionBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
