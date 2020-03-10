Xbox games on sale for the week of March 10, 2020

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through March 16, 2020. There is also a Spotlight sale happening.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes Deadfall Adventures* Backward Compatible 80% DWG Dogfight 1942* Arcade 75% DWG L.A. Noire* Games On Demand 60% DWG LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale Max Payne 3 – Rockstar Pass* Add-On 60% DWG MotoGP14* Games On Demand 90% DWG MX vs. ATV Supercross* Games On Demand 80% DWG Rocket Riot* Games On Demand 80% DWG
