Xbox games on sale for the week of March 10, 2020

by squallsnake on March 10, 2020
XBOX 360
23
0
Contents

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through March 16, 2020. There is also a Spotlight sale happening.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
8-Bit Hordes*Xbox One Game75%DWG
Alekhine’s GunXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey*Xbox One Game25%DWG
Anima: Gate of MemoriesXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
AnodyneXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Bard’s GoldXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Black Desert – 1,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 10,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 2,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 3,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 6,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – Deluxe Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Black Desert – Standard Edition*Xbox Game Pass50%DWG
Black Desert – Ultimate Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection*Xbox Game Pass67%DWG
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition*Xbox One Game20%DWG
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced35%DWG
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Destiny 2: Forsaken*Add-On33%DWG
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep*Add-On33%DWG
Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition*Add-On25%DWG
F1 2018*Xbox Game Pass75%DWG
Gnomes Garden 2Xbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
God’s Trigger*Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle*Xbox Game Pass75%DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition*Xbox Game Pass50%DWG
GRIP*Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
HammerwatchXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Hitman 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Hitman HD Enhanced CollectionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Injustice 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*Xbox One Game75%DWG
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One Game65%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
LEGO MARVEL’s AvengersXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force AwakensXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
LEGO WorldsXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Lichdom: BattlemageXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Mad MaxXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Xbox One Version)*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier FighterAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
MotoGP 17Xbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
MXGP Pro*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
NBA 2K20 Legend Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
NBA 2K20*Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
One Hundred WaysXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Pool Nation FXXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced55%DWG
RIDE 2Xbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux*Xbox One Game35%DWG
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI*Xbox One X Enhanced35%DWG
Sparkle 2Xbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
SparkliteXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands*Xbox One Game30%DWG
Super Volley Blast*Xbox One Game50%DWG
The Council – Complete Season*Xbox One Game75%DWG
The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones*Xbox One Game75%DWG
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek*Add-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples*Add-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges*Add-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate*Add-On75%DWG
The Council – Season Pass*Add-On75%DWG
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
The Occupation*Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG
Torment: Tides of NumeneraXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced35%DWG
Zombie Driver Ultimate EditionXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Deadfall Adventures*Backward Compatible80%DWG
Dogfight 1942*Arcade75%DWG
L.A. Noire*Games On Demand60%DWG
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Max Payne 3 – Rockstar Pass*Add-On60%DWG
MotoGP14*Games On Demand90%DWG
MX vs. ATV Supercross*Games On Demand80%DWG
Rocket Riot*Games On Demand80%DWG

Comments
