Xbox games on sale for the week of July 7, 2020

The following discounts will be available through July 13, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One Game 70% DWG* 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection Xbox One Game 70% DWG* A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale AereA Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55%% Spotlight Sale Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Publisher Sale Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale Asdivine Menace Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG* Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Baseball Riot Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale BQM – BlockQuest Maker Xbox One Game 33% DWG* Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG* DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG* DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG* Deployment Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Publisher Sale Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Couch Co-Op Sale EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale F1 2018 Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG* Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale For The King Xbox Game Pass 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest Add-On 15% Spotlight Sale Generation Zero – Island Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Gunscape Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Indivisible Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 67% Couch Co-Op Sale Just Dance 2020 Xbox One Game 40% Couch Co-Op Sale Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG* LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Worlds Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One Game 35% Couch Co-Op Sale Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 30% Couch Co-Op Sale Let’s Sing Country Xbox One Game 35% Couch Co-Op Sale Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 30% Couch Co-Op Sale Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG* Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Monstrum Xbox One Game 20% DWG* Morphite Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Moving Out Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG* Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One Game 33% Couch Co-Op Sale My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Couch Co-Op Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Neverout Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Ninja Shodown Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Couch Co-Op Sale Overcooked Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Samsara Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Spotlight Sale Sea Of Solitude Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Shiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale Smoke And Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG* Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% DWG* South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG* South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Speedboat Challenge Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale SpeedRunners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Couch Co-Op Sale SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Star Crossed Xbox One Game 15% DWG* Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade Add-On 35% Publisher Sale Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Stela Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Super Bomberman R Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale SUPERBEAT: XONiC Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Tennis in the Face Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale The BioWare Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 75% DWG* The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek Add-On 75% DWG* The Council – Episode 3: Ripples Add-On 75% DWG* The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges Add-On 75% DWG* The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate Add-On 75% DWG* The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG* The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 60% DWG* The Crew Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG* The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One Game 55% DWG* The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG* The Escapists 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox Game Pass 40% Couch Co-Op Sale The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One Game 40% Couch Co-Op Sale The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale The Office Quest Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sinking City Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack Add-On 60% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 60% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit Bundle Add-On 60% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 60% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Add-On 60% DWG* Totally Reliable Delivery Service Xbox Game Pass 20% Couch Co-Op Sale Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 20% Couch Co-Op Sale Tour de France 2020 Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG* Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Verlet Swing Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Wartile Xbox One Game 20% DWG* We Are The Dwarves Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale WWE 2K20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Army Of Two
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 1943
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Command & Conquer 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Command & Conquer Red Alert 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Ion Assault
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Legend of Kay Anniversery
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|MX Unleashed
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Skate
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale