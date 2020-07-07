Xbox games on sale for the week of July 7, 2020

by squallsnake on July 7, 2020
XBOX 360
Contents

The following discounts will be available through July 13, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1979 Revolution: Black FridayXbox One Game70%DWG*
8-Bit HordesXbox One Game90%Couch Co-Op Sale
8-Bit RTS Series – Complete CollectionXbox One Game70%DWG*
A Way OutXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
AereAXbox One Game90%Couch Co-Op Sale
Anima: Gate of MemoriesXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
AnthemXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Anthem: Legion of Dawn EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
AO Tennis 2Xbox One X Enhanced55%%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Asdivine MenaceXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Away: Journey To The UnexpectedXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Baseball RiotXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Year 2 EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Bee SimulatorXbox One X Enhanced55%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
BQM – BlockQuest MakerXbox One Game33%DWG*
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game67%DWG*
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up BundleXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Child of LightXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Contra Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Contra: Rogue CorpsXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
DC Universe Online 1-Month MembershipAdd-On25%DWG*
DC Universe Online 12-Month MembershipAdd-On25%DWG*
DC Universe Online 3-Month MembershipAdd-On25%DWG*
DeploymentXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial85%Couch Co-Op Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
F1 2018Xbox Game Pass80%DWG*
Farmer’s DynastyXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
FIFA The Journey TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
For The KingXbox Game Pass60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Generation ZeroXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Generation Zero – Alpine UnrestAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – Island BundleXbox One Game50%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
GunscapeXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
IndivisibleXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Injustice 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Jump ForceXbox Game Pass67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Just Dance 2020Xbox One Game40%Couch Co-Op Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One Game75%DWG*
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced70%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO WorldsXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Let’s Sing 2020Xbox One Game35%Couch Co-Op Sale
Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum EditionXbox One Game30%Couch Co-Op Sale
Let’s Sing CountryXbox One Game35%Couch Co-Op Sale
Let’s Sing Country – Platinum EditionXbox One Game30%Couch Co-Op Sale
Madden NFL 20Xbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20: Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
MonstrumXbox One Game20%DWG*
MorphiteXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Moving OutXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Moving Out – The Employees of the Month PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One Game33%Couch Co-Op Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game25%Couch Co-Op Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
NeveroutXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Ninja ShodownXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced40%Couch Co-Op Sale
OvercookedXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
SamsaraXbox Play Anywhere65%Spotlight Sale
Sea Of SolitudeXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
SEGA Genesis ClassicsXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
ShinyXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
Smoke And SacrificeXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
Soulcalibur VIXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One Game70%DWG*
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One Game60%DWG*
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Speedboat ChallengeXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
SpeedRunnersXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%Couch Co-Op Sale
SpeedRunners: Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Star CrossedXbox One Game15%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition UpgradeAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced70%Couch Co-Op Sale
StelaXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Stikbold! A Dodgeball AdventureXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Super Bomberman RXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
SUPERBEAT: XONiCXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tennis in the FaceXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Tennis World TourXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
The Council – Complete SeasonXbox One Game75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And SeekAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 3: RipplesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 4: Burning BridgesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 5: CheckmateAdd-On75%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Crew Calling All UnitsAdd-On60%DWG*
The Crew Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One Game55%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%DWG*
The Escapists 2Xbox Game Pass70%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year EditionXbox Game Pass70%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Jackbox Party PackXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 3Xbox Game Pass40%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 5Xbox One Game40%Couch Co-Op Sale
The King’s BirdXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Office QuestXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One Game75%DWG*
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!Xbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow PackAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox Game Pass67%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One Game70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last StandAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit BundleAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division SurvivalAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division UndergroundAdd-On60%DWG*
Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceXbox Game Pass20%Couch Co-Op Sale
Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass20%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tour de France 2020Xbox One Game20%Spotlight Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Truck Racing ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced45%Spotlight Sale
Tyd wag vir NiemandXbox Play Anywhere35%DWG*
UnravelXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Unravel TwoXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Unravel Yarny BundleXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
V-Rally 4Xbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
V-Rally 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Verlet SwingXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Vikings Wolves of MidgardXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium editionXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
WartileXbox One Game20%DWG*
We Are The DwarvesXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Worms W.M.DXbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
WuppoXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
WWE 2K20Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Xenon RacerXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alice: Madness ReturnsBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Army Of TwoBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 1943Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 3Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield: Bad CompanyBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Command & Conquer 3Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Command & Conquer Red Alert 3Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Dead SpaceBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dead Space 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dead Space 3Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Age 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Age: OriginsBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Fight Night ChampionBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted DreamsGames On Demand75%DWG*
Goosebumps: The GameGames On Demand75%DWG*
Guncraft: Blocked and LoadedGames On Demand75%DWG*
Ion AssaultGames On Demand75%DWG*
Legend of Kay AnniverseryGames On Demand75%DWG*
Mass Effect 2Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect 3Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
MX UnleashedGames On Demand75%DWG*
NBA JAM: On Fire EditionBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Orc Attack: Flatulent RebellionArcade75%DWG*
SkateBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale

