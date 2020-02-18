Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 18, 2020

The following Xbox discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through February 24, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes A Hat In Time Xbox One Game 40% Wild World Of Animals Sale A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale AereA Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG Anarcute Xbox One Game 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Animal Friends Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Wild World Of Animals Sale Another Sight Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Publisher Sale Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition Xbox One Game 70% Wild World Of Animals Sale Armello Xbox One Game 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale Beast Quest Xbox One Game 85% DWG Blair Witch Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG Blood Waves Xbox One Game 40% DWG Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One Game 50% DWG BUNDLE – HoPiKo And Tango Fiesta Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Captain Cat Xbox One Game 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Castaway Paradise Xbox One Game 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Anime Month Sale Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% Anime Month Sale Deployment Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Die for Valhalla! Xbox One Game 50% DWG DragoDino Xbox One Game 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale DRAGON BALL FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale EARTHLOCK Xbox One Game 80% Wild World Of Animals Sale Embers of Mirrim Xbox One Game 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 70% Wild World Of Animals Sale Farm Together Xbox One Game 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Felix The Reaper Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 20% DWG Flutter Bombs Xbox One Game 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale FoxyLand Xbox One Game 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Furi Xbox One Game 65% DWG Furwind Xbox One Game 35% Wild World Of Animals Sale Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One Game 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Goat Simulator Xbox Game Pass 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Goat Simulator: PAYDAY Add-On 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION Xbox One Game 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG Gravity Duck Xbox One Game 33% Wild World Of Animals Sale Haimrik Xbox One Game 80% Wild World Of Animals Sale Headspun Xbox One Game 33% DWG Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Raccoon Familiar Pack Add-On 40% Wild World Of Animals Sale Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – The Curious Flumph Familiar Pack Add-On 40% Wild World Of Animals Sale Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Wild World Of Animals Sale Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 75% Anime Month Sale Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale Jump Force – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 33% DWG Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Light Fairytale Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Anime Month Sale Lost Ember Xbox One Game 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG Megaquarium Xbox One Game 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Meow Motors Xbox One Game 20% Wild World Of Animals Sale Miles & Kilo Xbox One Game 75% Wild World Of Animals Sale Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One Game 50% Anime Month Sale Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Xbox Game Pass 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil Add-On 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 60% DWG My Brother Rabbit Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 65% Spotlight Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox Game Pass 85% Anime Month Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Anime Month Sale Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Neighborhorde Xbox One Game 67% Wild World Of Animals Sale NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale NHL 20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale NHL 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale No Man’s Sky Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Omensight Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Wild World Of Animals Sale ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG oOo: Ascension Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Owlboy Xbox One Game 40% Wild World Of Animals Sale Paperbound Brawlers Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale Pato Box Xbox Play ANywhere 40% Wild World Of Animals Sale Pig Eat Ball Xbox One Game 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Xbox One Game 55% Wild World Of Animals Sale Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Purple Chicken Spaceman Xbox One Game 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Raining Blobs Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Anime Month Sale Road Rage Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale Screencheat Xbox One Game 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Sea Of Solitude Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale SHINY Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale Spy Chameleon Xbox One Game 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Squid Hero for Kinect Xbox One Game 70% Wild World Of Animals Sale Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade Add-On 35% Publisher Sale STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera Add-On 80% Spotlight Sale Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans Add-On 80% Spotlight Sale STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Stories : The Path of Destinies Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Wild World Of Animals Sale Story of a Gladiator Xbox One Game 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG Submerged Xbox One Game 80% Wild World Of Animals Sale Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Anime Month Sale Super Dodgeball Beats Xbox One Game 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 25% DWG Supermarket Shriek Xbox Game Pass 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 60% Anime Month Sale Tetsumo Party Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale The BioWare Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale The Deer God Xbox One Game 80% Wild World Of Animals Sale The First Tree Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale The Flame in the Flood Xbox Game Pass 75% Wild World Of Animals Sale The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale The Long Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale The Monster Couch Party Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG The Office Quest Xbox One Game 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 25% Publisher Sale The Sims – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff Add-On 50% Publisher Sale theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Wild World Of Animals Sale Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One Game 30% DWG Trover Saves the Universe Xbox One Game 25% Wild World Of Animals Sale Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One Game 40% Wild World Of Animals Sale Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Wild World Of Animals Sale Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% DWG Weakless Xbox One Game 20% Wild World Of Animals Sale Whipseey and the Lost Atlas Xbox One Game 30% Wild World Of Animals Sale Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 60% Wild World Of Animals Sale Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 70% Wild World Of Animals Sale WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One Game 50% DWG WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 50% DWG Wuppo Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Wild World Of Animals Sale Ys Origin Xbox One Game 60% Anime Month Sale Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Anime Month Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Army of Two
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 1943
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|C&C Red Alert 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Command & Conquer 3
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Fight Night Champions
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Grand Theft Auto IV*
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|L.A. Noire*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|skate.
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Sonic Adventure 2*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic CD*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Generations*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic the Fighters*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Unleashed*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Syndicate
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale