Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 18, 2020

by squallsnake on February 18, 2020
XBOX 360
4
0
Contents

The following Xbox discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through February 24, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
A Hat In TimeXbox One Game40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
A Way OutXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
AereAXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Aery – Little Bird AdventureXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Age Of Wonders: PlanetfallXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Almost There: The PlatformerXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG
AnarcuteXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Animal Friends AdventureXbox One X Enhanced20%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Another SightXbox One X Enhanced30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
AnthemXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Anthem: Legion of Dawn EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra EditionXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
ArmelloXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Armello – Deluxe BundleXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Year 2 EditionXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Beast QuestXbox One Game85%DWG
Blair WitchXbox Game Pass40%DWG
Blood WavesXbox One Game40%DWG
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And BeansXbox One Game50%DWG
BUNDLE – HoPiKo And Tango FiestaXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Candle: The Power of the FlameXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Captain CatXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Castaway ParadiseXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Cat Quest IIXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Citadel: Forged With FireXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Code VeinXbox One X Enhanced40%Anime Month Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One Game30%Anime Month Sale
DeploymentXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Die for Valhalla!Xbox One Game50%DWG
DragoDinoXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC BundleXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
EARTHLOCKXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Embers of MirrimXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Ethan: Meteor HunterXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Farm TogetherXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Felix The ReaperXbox Game Pass40%DWG
FIFA The Journey TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Fight’N RageXbox One Game20%DWG
Flutter BombsXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
FoxyLandXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
FuriXbox One Game65%DWG
FurwindXbox One Game35%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Gnomes Garden: Lost KingXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Goat SimulatorXbox Game Pass60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Goat Simulator: PAYDAYAdd-On60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTIONXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online EditionXbox Game Pass50%DWG
Gravity DuckXbox One Game33%Wild World Of Animals Sale
HaimrikXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
HeadspunXbox One Game33%DWG
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Raccoon Familiar PackAdd-On40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – The Curious Flumph Familiar PackAdd-On40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Infinity RunnerXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Jotun: Valhalla EditionXbox One Game75%Anime Month Sale
Jump ForceXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On33%DWG
Kingdom: New LandsXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 1Xbox One X Enhanced25%Anime Month Sale
Lost EmberXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Madden NFL 20Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20: Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
MegaquariumXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Meow MotorsXbox One Game20%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Miles & KiloXbox One Game75%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomXbox One Game50%Anime Month Sale
Mutant Year Zero: Road to EdenXbox Game Pass50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Mutant Year Zero: Seed of EvilAdd-On30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One Game60%DWG
My Brother RabbitXbox Play Anywhere50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
n Verlore VerstandXbox One Game65%Spotlight Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
NeighborhordeXbox One Game67%Wild World Of Animals Sale
NHL 20Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
NHL 20 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
NHL 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
No Man’s SkyXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
OmensightXbox One X Enhanced67%Wild World Of Animals Sale
ONRUSH Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
ONRUSH Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
oOo: AscensionXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
OwlboyXbox One Game40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Paperbound BrawlersXbox One X Enhanced30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Pato BoxXbox Play ANywhere40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Pig Eat BallXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Planet of the Apes: Last FrontierXbox One Game55%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Purple Chicken SpacemanXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Raining BlobsXbox Play Anywhere75%Anime Month Sale
Road RageXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
ScreencheatXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sea Of SolitudeXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
SHINYXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
Slime RancherXbox One X Enhanced60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sonic Forces Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Spy ChameleonXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Squid Hero for KinectXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition UpgradeAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold PackXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of AetheraAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2: TitansAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
STONEXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Stories : The Path of DestiniesXbox One X Enhanced67%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Story of a GladiatorXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One Game75%DWG
SubmergedXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sundered: Eldritch EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Anime Month Sale
Super Dodgeball BeatsXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One Game25%DWG
Supermarket ShriekXbox Game Pass30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVOXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Tetsumo PartyXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The Deer GodXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The First TreeXbox One X Enhanced60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Flame in the FloodXbox Game Pass75%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Golf Club 2Xbox Game Pass80%Spotlight Sale
The Long DarkXbox Play Anywhere50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Monster Couch Party PackXbox One Game50%DWG
The Office QuestXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Sims 4Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cats & DogsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
theHunter: Call of the WildXbox Game Pass30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 EditionXbox Game Pass60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
ThumperXbox One X Enhanced75%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!Xbox One Game30%DWG
Trover Saves the UniverseXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One Game40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
UnravelXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Unravel TwoXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Unravel Yarny BundleXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Vicious Attack Llama ApocalypseXbox Play Anywhere50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Vikings Wolves of MidgardXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%DWG
WeaklessXbox One Game20%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Whipseey and the Lost AtlasXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Woodle Tree AdventuresXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Worms W.M.DXbox Game Pass70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One Game50%DWG
WRC 8 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One Game50%DWG
WuppoXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox One X Enhanced33%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Ys OriginXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the DuelistXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Anime Month Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alice: Madness ReturnsBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Army of TwoBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 1943Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 3Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield: Bad CompanyBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
C&C Red Alert 3Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Command & Conquer 3Games On Demand67%Publisher Sale
Dead SpaceBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dead Space 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dead Space 3Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Age 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Age: OriginsBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Faery: Legends of Avalon*Backward Compatible80%DWG
Fight Night ChampionsBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto IV*Backward Compatible65%DWG
Kingdoms of Amalur: ReckoningBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
L.A. Noire*Games On Demand60%DWG
Mass Effect 2Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect 3Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
NBA JAM: On Fire EditionBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
RAW – Realms of Ancient War*Arcade80%DWG
Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack*Add-On50%DWG
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
skate.Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Sonic Adventure 2*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic CD*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic Generations*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic the Fighters*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic Unleashed*Backward Compatible50%DWG
SyndicateBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
