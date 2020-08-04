Xbox games on sale for the week of August 4, 2020

The following Xbox games are discounted through August 10, 2020:
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Hellbound is basically a new classic Doom on PC – trailer here
Argentinian developer Saibot Studios, partnering with veteran developer and now publisher Nimble Giant, has announced that its mind-numbing, gloriously brutal throwback to 90s first-person shooters, Hellbound, is out now on Steam for $14.99 (US price). In [...]
Wargroove: Double Trouble gets free PS4 DLC and cross-play on all platforms
Chucklefish released their free DLC Wargroove: Double Trouble, on the digital PlayStation Stores. Wargroove: Double Trouble features a completely new outlaw-themed, co-op enabled campaign, showcasing new Thief and Riflemen unit gameplay, as well as [...]
Arcade shooter Bartlow’s Dread Machine now available on Steam Early Access, soon on Xbox One
President Teddy Roosevelt has been kidnapped! It’s up to you — a secret service agent made of tin — to take down the anarcho-Satanists behind his abduction and restore the American way of life. Developers Beep Games and Tribetoy have [...]
Comments