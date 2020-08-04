Xbox games on sale for the week of August 4, 2020

by squallsnake on August 4, 2020
XBOX 360
3
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through August 10, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
AilmentXbox One X Enhanced20%Spotlight Sale
AnoxemiaXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Ara Fell: Enhanced EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
Arkane 20th Anniversary BundleXbox One Game70%QuakeCon Sale
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One Game75%DWG*
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary EditionXbox One Game75%DWG*
Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team PackXbox One Game60%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On20%DWG*
Bug Fables: The Everlasting SaplingXbox One Game10%Spotlight Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game67%DWG*
DefunctXbox Play Anywhere90%Spotlight Sale
Demon’s CrystalsXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Dishonored 2Xbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Dishonored The Complete CollectionXbox One Game70%QuakeCon Sale
Dishonored: Death Of The OutsiderXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Dishonored: Definitive EditionXbox One Game70%QuakeCon Sale
Donut CountyXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
DOOMXbox One X Enhanced50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM (1993)Xbox One Game50%QuakeCon Sale
Doom + Wolfenstein II BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM 64Xbox One X Enhanced50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Eternal Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Eternal Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM II (Classic)Xbox One Game50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Slayers CollectionXbox One Game55%QuakeCon Sale
EtherbornXbox One Game50%DWG*
Fallout 4Xbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: AutomatronAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Far HarborAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76Xbox Game Pass50%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76 Tricentennial Pack UpgradeAdd-On40%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content BundleAdd-On40%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76: Raiders Content BundleAdd-On40%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76: Settlers Content BundleAdd-On40%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe EditionXbox One Game40%QuakeCon Sale
Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 EditionXbox One Game20%DWG*
Golf With Your FriendsXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier EditionXbox One Game67%DWG*
Legend of the TetrarchsXbox One Game40%DWG*
MechaNikaXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Metro ExodusXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Metro Exodus Expansion PassAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Metro Exodus Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Metro Exodus – Sam’s StoryAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Metro Exodus – The Two ColonelsAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Metro Redux BundleXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: DLC CollectionAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance SetAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance SetAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Room Decor: Cute Decor SetAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Room Decor: Intimate Decor SetAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Room Decor: Splendid Decor SetAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Mordheim: City of the DamnedXbox One Game75%DWG*
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete EditionXbox One Game75%DWG*
Murder MinersXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Murder Miners – Believer’s PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Mushroom QuestXbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
MXGP2Xbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak Ultimate ApocalypseXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: Lost HopeXbox One Game50%DWG*
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
PreyXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Prey + Dishonored 2 BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Prey: MooncrashAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Rage 2Xbox Game Pass80%QuakeCon Sale
Rage 2: Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%QuakeCon Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
ReusXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. BundleXbox One X Enhanced60%QuakeCon Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass EditionXbox One Game80%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One Game70%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%DWG*
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One Game60%DWG*
Steel Rain XXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One Game55%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On35%DWG*
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox Game Pass50%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: 14000 CrownsAdd-On35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 CrownsAdd-On20%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: 21000 CrownsAdd-On40%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 CrownsAdd-On25%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 CrownsAdd-On30%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: GreymoorXbox One Game35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s EditionXbox One Game35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition UpgradeAdd-On35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor UpgradeAdd-On35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%QuakeCon Sale
The Evil WithinXbox One Game60%QuakeCon Sale
The Evil Within 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
The Evil Within Digital BundleXbox One Game70%QuakeCon Sale
The Evil Within Season PassAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
The Monster Couch Party PackXbox One Game60%DWG*
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
The Walking Vegetables: Radical EditionXbox One Game80%DWG*
Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow PackAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last StandAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit BundleAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division SurvivalAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division UndergroundAdd-On60%DWG*
TranscriptedXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
VaporumXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season PassAdd-On40%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: Alt History CollectionXbox One Game60%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: The New OrderXbox One Game70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: The Old BloodXbox One Game70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: The Two-PackXbox One Game70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%QuakeCon Sale
Woodle Tree AdventuresXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Woodle Tree BundleXbox One Game25%DWG*
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo BundleXbox One Game67%DWG*

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alone In The DarkGames On Demand75%DWG*
Costume QuestBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Fallout 3Backward Compatible70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Operation: AnchorageAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: The PittAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout: New VegasAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Dead MoneyAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest HeartsAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome RoadAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World BluesAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
Fantastic PetsGames On Demand75%DWG*
JUJUBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Metro 2033Games On Demand80%DWG*
Metro: Last LightGames On Demand80%DWG*
Metro: Last Light Season PassAdd-On75%DWG*
Metro: Last Light – Ranger ModeAdd-On60%DWG*
Metro: Last Light – The Chronicles PackAdd-On60%DWG*
Metro: Last Light – The Developer PackAdd-On60%DWG*
Metro: Last Light – The Faction PackAdd-On60%DWG*
MotoGP 14Games On Demand90%DWG*
MXGP – The Official Motocross VideogameGames On Demand80%DWG*
Oblivion: Knights of the NineAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
Oblivion: Shivering IslesAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
RAGEBackward Compatible70%QuakeCon Sale
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
