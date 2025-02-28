X-Out Resurfaced (XSX) Review

Released as a remake of the 1990 Amiga original, X-Out Resurfaced (pronounced “cross-out”) has been ported to modern consoles thanks to the efforts of ININ, Ziggurat, and Rainbow Arts.

This horizontal shooter stands out for a few reasons. First is the setting. Instead of blasting through space or WWII themes, the deep-sea presentation is refreshing and something that has not been mimicked much to this day. In fact, the horrifying cover art is eye-catching and matches the overall vibe of the experience fully.

The second way this shmup separates itself is through the flexible weapon system. Instead of playing as a standard ship and collecting power-ups along the way, players instead are given a wealth of ships, guns, and turret options right from the start. Everything is balanced with a currency system, meaning, the biggest and best loadouts are locked behind a high paywall.

Finally, this game stands apart due to its stupidly high unchangeable difficulty. This game is hard. Really, really hard. So hard, in fact, that I am unable to complete the first stage. There is a health bar but brushing against the environment results in instant death. There is only one life too so X-Out gives off major R-Type vibes in terms of challenge. Unfortunately, this game is so freaking hard that I am unable to enjoy it and appreciate it fully. When players start, they have a very limited supply of cash, so they essentially start with a peashooter. It is easy to see how vast the weapon system can be but it means nothing if players are unable to hit the next checkpoint.

Even if you try the newly included 2-player mode, the game still doesn’t give players a chance. There is no Easy mode or adjustable health/life/firepower options in the menu either. So you have to play how the game wants you to play and it does so without mercy.

Personally, I am torn with X-Out Resurfaced. On one hand, it is easy to enjoy the cool visual themes and the robust weapon system. On the other, it sort of doesn’t mean anything if the challenge is so steep, making it impossible to see more of the game. Like the remake of Shadow of the Ninja: Reborn, these are good games that severely limit the fun factor when the average-skilled player (and even above average) will not be able to dent its difficulty.

