Wreckfest Holiday Update and Modified Monsters Car Pack out now

Celebrate christmas early with Wreckfest’s holiday update as well as the new car pack DLC.

You can read our coverage of Wreckfest HERE.

The holiday update contains the following additions.

Two new free tracks

Multiplayer event voting

Player-hosted public servers

Car customization in lobby

… and more!

The Modified Monsters Car Pack brings you a collection of five backyard built vehicles with a mix that will make you go hog-wild! Strike fear with the crazy monster truck, or head into battle in a fully loaded military pickup! Burn rubber like a pro with the dragster, or try the hilarious mini racing car for size! And finally, try taking the pig car out for a spin – enjoy the roast! The Modified Monsters Car Pack is out today on all platforms for $3.99 | €3.99 | £3.29.