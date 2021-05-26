Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2021
PC
9
0
Contents

Crytivo and Follow the Feathers announced that Weaving Tides is releasing on Switch and Steam May 27, 2021.

Grab a comfy blanket, call your Weaver, and set out on a journey in Weaving Tides. Explore ancient dungeons, solve puzzles, challenge quirky creatures, and unravel the great mysteries of a long-forgotten past!
Weaving Tides is a charming single-player adventure set in a world of magic and textile. Weave your way through the world on the back of a carpet dragon and untangle the heartfelt story of Tass, a young boy on a quest to find others like him.

Key features:

  • Imaginative weaving gameplay
  • Explore a vibrant woven world
  • Uncover mysteries packed in a charming story
  • Solve peculiar puzzles
  • Befriend three different ride-able Weavers
