Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC

Crytivo and Follow the Feathers announced that Weaving Tides is releasing on Switch and Steam May 27, 2021.
Grab a comfy blanket, call your Weaver, and set out on a journey in Weaving Tides. Explore ancient dungeons, solve puzzles, challenge quirky creatures, and unravel the great mysteries of a long-forgotten past!
Weaving Tides is a charming single-player adventure set in a world of magic and textile. Weave your way through the world on the back of a carpet dragon and untangle the heartfelt story of Tass, a young boy on a quest to find others like him.
Key features:
- Imaginative weaving gameplay
- Explore a vibrant woven world
- Uncover mysteries packed in a charming story
- Solve peculiar puzzles
- Befriend three different ride-able Weavers
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Inca ARPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards out now on PC and Switch – Xbox and PS later
Digitart Interactive and N-Fusion Interactive are proud to announce that its Inca mythology-based action-RPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards is out now on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch for $19.99. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will follow. Aluna: [...]
These are the free Xbox games for June 2021
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during June 2021. The King’s Bird ($19.99): Available June 1 to 30 Shadows: Awakening ($29.99): Available June 16 to July 15 NeoGeo Battle Coliseum ($9.99): [...]
These are the free Playstation games for June 2021
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ subscribers during June 2021. Operation: Tango | PS5 Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up onlin to complete dangerous missions across [...]
Comments