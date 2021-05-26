Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Crytivo and Follow the Feathers announced that Weaving Tides is releasing on Switch and Steam May 27, 2021.

Grab a comfy blanket, call your Weaver, and set out on a journey in Weaving Tides. Explore ancient dungeons, solve puzzles, challenge quirky creatures, and unravel the great mysteries of a long-forgotten past!

Weaving Tides is a charming single-player adventure set in a world of magic and textile. Weave your way through the world on the back of a carpet dragon and untangle the heartfelt story of Tass, a young boy on a quest to find others like him.

Key features: