Worm Jazz (Switch) Review

Full Review

90 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Probably best described as classic Snake meets Bomberman, Worm Jazz is a play-at-your-own-pace puzzler. Even with some dastardly designed puzzles, the experience remains casual thanks to the forgiving move system and smooth soundtrack.

Playing as a worm who has a love of hats, the player is challenged by moving through a maze to reach the stage-ending golden apple. In order to achieve the highest 3-star ranking, all the food pellets must be snagged. Eating each one of these dots elongates the worm just like the classic Snake game that was so popular on original mobile phones and graphing calculators. The feature that makes Worm Jazz unique are the bomb mechanics. Sometimes the worm will need to blow himself up to blast open new areas. In order to do this, green orbs can be collected while essentially acts as a sort of shield, along with mines and other power-ups spread throughout each stage.

This is very much a trial-and-error puzzle game. Figuring out when to collect each bite of food, when to take damage, and when to collect the green orbs are the main components of every stage. Collecting everything in the proper order is imperative since each stage is designed to be completed in a very specific way. Although it is possible to finish each stage without too much trouble, get that perfect 3-star rating will tease brains. Thankfully, the presentation plays in respect to the player as each move can be undone with the tap of the shoulder button. The only issue with this system is the player cannot revert back to a previous point in time upon death, forcing a full restart of the level. This can become annoying during bigger and more involved stages. Restarting, unfortunately, is not instance and take a few seconds to reload the level. It might not sound like a big deal on paper but waiting through a plain black loading screen as often as this game demands quickly becomes tedious and annoying.

Like so many other puzzle games, all stages are locked behind the mandatory completion of other stages. Meaning, in order to see puzzle five, you need to complete puzzle four. Since there is no hint system, this becomes a problem if the player gets stuck; there is no way to pass on it for now and come back later. With more than 50 stages available, each more difficult than the last, the challenge really starts to increase just a handful of stages into the quest.

Easily the highlight of this $8.99 eShop download is the smooth jazz soundtrack. Always calming and never pausing, the tunes available are good enough to just leave playing in the background while you go about your day. It is important to mention that there is no move counter or timer in Worm Jazz. Combine this casual gameplay approach with this easy-listening soundtack and this becomes one casual puzzle game despite having some steeply difficult puzzles. The dark and raining visuals even provide that nightclub sort of vibe in a weird sort of way.

Worm Jazz isn’t the best puzzle game ever made but fans looking for a casual experience will find something to like here. For everyone else, it might be worth it just to dress up a slimy worm in a ridiculous hat.

Also available on PC.

Also Try: Chip’s Challenge

Not As Addicting As: Peggle

A Nice Change Of Pace From: match-3 or match-4 puzzlers

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz