Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World arrives on PS4 & Switch – Steam soon

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

ININ Games and STUDIOARTDINK are teaming up for the release of Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. With STUDIOARTDINK working on the digital version of the game and ININ Games working to bring the title to a games retailer near you. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World will be launching tomorrow!

The retail editions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 will be available for €39.99 / $39.99 / £34.99 and include the original Monster World IV exclusively. The game will be available at all major retail stores in North America and Europe. The three limited editions including Monster World IV (Switch, PS4) can be exclusively pre-ordered at the Strictly Limited Games Partner Store with shipment expected to start soon.

The digital Switch and PS4 versions will be available in EU and US through the respective online stores for €34.99 / $34.99 / £31.49. Furthermore, the Steam version will release a month later on June 29th (€34.99 / $34.99 / £31.49).

Two friends saving the world – While the story remains true to the original 1994 game, this is a full remake of Monster World IV with cell-shaded 3D graphics and 2D gameplay that stays close to the beloved original. Asha, alongside her companion, Pepelogoo, must free the four spirits confined by evil forces, as she discovers their secret origins throughout her journey. Without their special friendship and interactions with Pepelogoo, Asha wouldn’t get far with her adventure alone. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World contains puzzles and adventure elements that Asha and Pepelogoo can only solve together.