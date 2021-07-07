Wingspan (Xbox One) Review

Full Review

Modified from a 2019 board game, Wingspan is a digital card game featuring birds, their eggs, their diet, and their habitats. Even though it checks all the quality of life boxes such as supporting robust multiplayer features and a pleasant art style, this title is super complex and I literally fell asleep during the tutorial.

Wanting to be clear and honest, for the most part card games are not for me, especially digital ones. I tried to give Wingspan a good college try but quickly determined this is not a game for me. However, if you are into card based titles, don’t mind learning a complex rule set, and want to learn a thing or two about birds along the way, then perhaps keep Wingspan on your radar.

My issue with Wingspan are the ridiculous amount of rules to note and the complex UI; this is most definitely not a pick-up-and-play title. Looking at any screenshot and trying to make sense of it all can cause a headache, and yes, it is as complicated as it seems. The half hour tutorial doesn’t do the game any favors and makes the game sound even more complicated than it really is. The tutorial is so long and filled with so many rules that I actually started to laugh from delirium, as if the game was trolling me through complexity.

Placing bird cards involve feeding it, but rolling dice to randomly get food, then laying eggs but only after certain conditions are met, but that is only after you activated the right habitat and you have the correct type of food. Each tiny symbol, even the ones in the corner of ever card, mean something and it is a lot to maintain at any given time. Instead of learning the rules to a game that one else I know is going to play, I’d much rather play Poker or even War instead.

Also available on iOS and Switch.

Not As Good As: FFVIII’s Triple Triad

Also Try: Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia

Wait For It: your local hardware store to have a sale on bird feeders

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

