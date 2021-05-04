Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (Xbox One) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on May 4, 2021
XBOX One
7
0
Little Mouse's Encyclopedia (Xbox One) Review with stream

That painted art style is a children’s book in motion
One of the best games for Achievement hunting
You’ll learn something along the way and the soundtrack shouldn’t be that good

Cannot adjust the volume levels from the main menu (starts off a little loud)
Not much actual game here

Quality
7.5
A digital encyclopedia that isn’t really a “game” but provides a casual and welcomed learning experience.

7.5
Developed by the same artists that created Under Leaves, a casual search-n-find game, Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia uses the same water painted art style, whimsical soundtrack, and overall laid back experience to create a game that isn’t really a game at all. This by no means is a mark against its quality just understand this is a digital encyclopedia with some minimal input.

The player controls a mouse which essentially acts as a mouse pointer (see what they did there?). As you approach bugs, plants, and animals, the player can press one button to learn some quick facts through pop-up text bubbles or press another face button to enjoy a brief animation of the creature.  And yeah, that is it. There are four stages to venture and dozens of objects to find and scan.  There is no way to win or lose, level up, or unlock new things. This is an interactive encyclopedia through and through. I hope one day some kid uses the details found in this game in a book report and needs to credit it in a bibliography.

Although there isn’t much game here, this doesn’t mean it is produced with low quality. In fact, it is just the opposite. The painted art style oozes personality and looks like a children’s book in motion. The accompanying soundtrack is also highly enjoyable. If the gameplay experience wasn’t casual and laid backed already, each musical tune is friendly enough where you just might want to leave it playing in the background as you are cooking dinner or doing chores around the house. This game is also available in several different languages via the menu so there is a chance dedicated fans could use this to help learn words and phrases in a foreign language.

If you have a young gamer in the house with basic reading comprehension skills, Little Mouse Encyclopedia could be a better choice than other licensed alternatives or can provide more entertainment than visual novels.  Even as an adult, there is something to learn and enjoy. Even if you hate learning, there is one feature that cannot be ignored – Achievements! It is possible to earn all 1000 gamerscore within just a few minutes and with minimal effort. Put this game on your radar if you want a quick and easy boost to your score.

Also available on Nintendo Switch.

Also Try: a Paw Patrol game  

Better Than: Gigantosaurus The Game

Don’t Forget About: that Spongebob re-release  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

