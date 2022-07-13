Wing Warriors is a new Gameboy shooter with 3 playable characters

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and developer Fran Matsusaka announce that Wing Warriors for the Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Color will be getting released on physical cartridge soon through the Incube8 Lite imprint.
Wing Warriors is a fast paced shoot ‘em up, featuring three playable characters that promote different strategies as you try to conquer the game’s six stages and three boss battles. The game is playable in English, French, and Spanish.
Features
- 2D pixel art
- Three playable characters
- Six stages and three boss battles
- Fully compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance handheld systems
