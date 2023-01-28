Will a DS Lite SLIM Rumble Pak work with an Analogue Pocket?

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 28, 2023
0
AP DS LITE Rumble banner
Contents

I recently confirmed that the DS Rumble Pak will work when connected to an Analogue Pocket to play compatible GB/GBC/GBA Rumble Pak enabled games.

However, a commenter on that video asked if the DS Lite (aka the SLIM/FLUSH) Rumble Pak will work with an Analogue Pocket. In response to that question, I made this quick demonstration video.

