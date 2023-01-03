Analogue Pocket RUMBLE PAK Support!

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 3, 2023
0
previous article
Classic-style shooter Guntech 2 available on Switch
Analogue Pocket Rumble Pak banner
Contents

The Analogue Pocket does NOT have a built-in rumble motor to support force feedback gameplay. However, thanks to the latest GB/GBC/GBA FPGA cores, the Nintendo DS Rumble Pak can be inserted into the Analogue Pocket cartridge slot to produce force feedback when played with compatible Gameboy games from the SD card!

This video explains how the DS Rumble Pak works with the Analogue Pocket and demonstrates some compatible games.

To learn more about all Gameboy Color games that support the Rumble Pak, click HERE.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Articles, DS, Featured, Gameboy Advance
AnalogueArticleFeatured
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Panda Punch (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
6
 
Donut Dodo (Switch) Review
9.0
 
Jitsu Squad (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
View All
Latest News
      
 
Guntech 2

Classic-style shooter Guntech 2 available on Switch

by SquallSnake on January 2, 2023
Veteran game developer Jani Penttinen is proud to announce the worldwide release of Guntech 2 to the Nintendo Switch digital stores featuring old-school classic shooter fun in a fast, frantic, and action-packed gameplay experience [...]
11
 
Xbox games with gold Jan 2023

These are the free Xbox games for January 2023

by SquallSnake on December 30, 2022
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in January 2023 for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers. -Iris Fall ($19.99): Available January 1 to 31-Autonauts ($19.99): Available January 16 to February 15 Iris Fall Enter the dreamlike, stunningly [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums