Analogue Pocket RUMBLE PAK Support!

The Analogue Pocket does NOT have a built-in rumble motor to support force feedback gameplay. However, thanks to the latest GB/GBC/GBA FPGA cores, the Nintendo DS Rumble Pak can be inserted into the Analogue Pocket cartridge slot to produce force feedback when played with compatible Gameboy games from the SD card!
This video explains how the DS Rumble Pak works with the Analogue Pocket and demonstrates some compatible games.
To learn more about all Gameboy Color games that support the Rumble Pak, click HERE.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
Did you know that www.mygamer.com is one of the oldest and longest running game related websites on the internet? It’s true! Back in 1996, the early years of the internet, e-gamez.com was born and focused solely on games. Shortly thereafter, our original [...]
Will these DS/3DS/DSi cases fit an Analogue Pocket?
If you don’t want to shell out $30 for a case you’ll receive in 1 year, there could be cheaper and more creative storing solutions for your Analogue Pocket. Check out my Analogue Pocket Unboxing video here. In this video, I took every Nintendo [...]
My Analogue Pocket finally arrived! Unboxing, first impressions, and more!
I ordered my AP almost 2 years ago and it finally arrived on Christmas Even morning! Is this the best Xmas present ever?!? In my excitement, I open the box, see what’s inside, and turn it on for the first time. OMG! Look at that screen! Amazing! [...]
Comments