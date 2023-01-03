Analogue Pocket RUMBLE PAK Support!

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Analogue Pocket does NOT have a built-in rumble motor to support force feedback gameplay. However, thanks to the latest GB/GBC/GBA FPGA cores, the Nintendo DS Rumble Pak can be inserted into the Analogue Pocket cartridge slot to produce force feedback when played with compatible Gameboy games from the SD card!

This video explains how the DS Rumble Pak works with the Analogue Pocket and demonstrates some compatible games.

