Walking simulator Caligo coming to consoles soon

Caligo

Caligo is a small atmospheric walking simulator. It’s an interactive story where you mainly have to look and listen.

Caligo will be released on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S on April 3, 2025 for $9.99.

Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S versions get -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Caligo is the darkness everyone descends into one way or another, and to each of us it’s something different. For some it’s a short but exciting adventure, some will see it as a place to relax. Yet others will be reminded of their worst nightmare, while for a few, it might come as a revelation. One thing is certain however: everyone will have to answer one big question.

What you’ll find there:

  • Various characters – each will have their own connection to the story
  • Unusual settings, each with its own unique atmosphere
  • 100% voiced dialogs which actually make sense and which will eventually form the full story of the protagonist
  • A choice that’ll help understand yourself better

