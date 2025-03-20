Walking simulator Caligo coming to consoles soon

Caligo is a small atmospheric walking simulator. It’s an interactive story where you mainly have to look and listen.

Caligo will be released on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S on April 3, 2025 for $9.99.

Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S versions get -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Caligo is the darkness everyone descends into one way or another, and to each of us it’s something different. For some it’s a short but exciting adventure, some will see it as a place to relax. Yet others will be reminded of their worst nightmare, while for a few, it might come as a revelation. One thing is certain however: everyone will have to answer one big question.

What you’ll find there: